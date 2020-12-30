A test volunteer and medical worker behind a vial of the AstraZeneca and Oxford University vaccine in November
Reaction as second vaccine gets UK approval

Edited by Sarah Collerton

All times stated are UK

  1. BreakingOxford vaccine rollout to begin next week, says health secretary

    UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has hailed the approval of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, calling it "fantastic news".

    He confirmed that rollout of the vaccine would begin on 4 January.

  2. First doses to be given 'as quickly as possible'

    The Oxford vaccine
    Copyright: University of Oxford

    The UK Department of Health and Social Care said it has accepted the recommendation the UK regulator MHRA "to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine for use".

    A spokesperson said that after "rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data" MHRA has "concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness".

    It said that the NHS had a clear vaccine delivery plan and it would now begin putting its extensive preparations into action to roll out the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine.

    A statement added that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) – which advises the government on who to vaccinate first – had said the priority should be to give as many people in at-risk groups their first dose, rather than providing the required two doses in as short a time as possible.

    Everyone will still receive their second dose and this will be within 12 weeks of their first, it added.

    "From today the NHS across the UK will prioritise giving the first dose of the vaccine to those in the most high-risk groups."

  3. Why the Oxford vaccine matters

    Why this breaking news on the Oxford vaccine is particularly important for people living in the UK.

  4. Round-up of latest headlines

    We’ll be bringing you all the latest news about the vaccine and other coronavirus developments on what is expected to be a very busy day. Here are the main headlines:

  5. BreakingGood morning

    Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. The UK is waking up to some good news this morning that it has approved a second coronavirus vaccine.

    The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is the second jab deemed safe by UK regulators, paving the way for millions of vaccinations.

    It is considered a game-changer as it does not have to be stored at very low temperatures like the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

    The UK has ordered 100 million doses and can now start vaccinating millions more people.

    Read the full story here.

