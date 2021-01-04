The start of the new term will be delayed by two weeks for many secondary school pupils in England.

Most primary schools in England reopen today, but schools in areas with very high rates of coronavirus infection will stay shut.

Schools in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also open later than normal.

Secondary schools in England will stagger their return.

The plan is that pupils taking exams in 2021 will now start on 11 January, with other year groups returning in person on 18 January.

The delay is intended to give schools time to set up mass testing.

Primary schools in London, Essex, Kent, East Sussex, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire are not opening today.

See the full list of areas here.

In Wales, there will be "flexibility" at the beginning of term , with teaching due to start in most places from today. Schools are expected to offer face-to-face learning for most pupils by 11 January, with a full return by 18 January.

In Northern Ireland, primary school pupils will be taught online until 11 January. In secondary schools, years 8 to 11 will be taught online throughout January. Years 12 to 14 will return to school after the first week of January.

In Scotland, the Christmas holidays have been extended to 11 January, and the following week will be online learning only . A full return to face-to-face learning is planned for 18 January.