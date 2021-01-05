'Race against time' to scale up vaccinations, Starmer says
There is now a "race against time" to scale up the UK's vaccination programme during lockdown, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
The Labour leader told BBC Breakfast the lockdown in England announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday night had been "inevitable" and his party would support the measures in a Commons vote.
Johnson has said vaccinating the top four priority groups by mid-February could allow restrictions to be eased
But Starmer said this would be a "struggle".
“This is a race against time and we all hope that in that seven-week period this can happen. There's no room for error from the government here. We can’t have yet more overpromising and under delivering."
Updates from around the world
The pandemic continues to disrupt lives around the world, of course. Here are some of the biggest international coronavirus updates:
The governors of the US states of New York and Florida have warned hospitals that they must administer coronavirus vaccines more quickly. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said hospitals must give vaccines within a week of receiving them or face a fine and loss of future supplies
The German government and most of the country's 16 states have reportedly agreed to extend lockdown measures until the end of the month. Restrictions which keep shops, schools and services closed were due to end on 10 January
Australia’s most populous state New South Wales has called on residents in three cities to isolate and seek a coronavirus test. Concerns are rising after an 18-year-old man tested positive after travelling to Broken Hill, Orange and Nyngan on a camping trip
Thailand's top football league has postponed all of this month's scheduled matches as the country grapples with a surge in infections. It is now expected to start in February
'Much is an echo of March - but a lot is different too'
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
By 8pm on Monday it felt inevitable.
But it doesn't mean that a national instruction to close the doors was automatic. Or indeed that new lockdowns in England and Scotland aren't still dramatic and painful.
With tightening up in Wales and Northern Ireland too, the spread of coronavirus this winter has been faster than governments' attempts to keep up with it - leaving leaders with little choice but to take more of our choices away.
There is much that's an echo of March. Work, school, life outside the home will be constrained in so many ways, with terrible and expensive side-effects for the economy.
This time, it's already spluttering - restrictions being turned on and off for months have starved so much trade of vital business.
But there's a lot that's different too. After so long, the public is less forgiving of the actions taken, and there is frustration particularly over last-minute changes for schools; fatigue too with having to live under such limits.
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live page. Here is a round-up of the main UK stories this morning.
People in all of England and most of Scotland must now stay at home - except for a handful of essential reasons - as new lockdowns begin in both nations. Announcing England's measures on Monday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said hospitals were under "more pressure from Covid than at any time since the start of the pandemic". England's rules are due to last until at least mid-February; Scotland's will be reviewed at the end of January
Supermarket websites have come under strain as customers rush to book deliveries ahead of the new lockdown. Within a couple hours of Johnson's speech, shoppers reported problems with Sainsbury's and Tesco
Scientists in South Africa say there is a "reasonable concern" that the new variant of Covid-19 sweeping across the country might prove to be more resistant to current vaccines being rolled out in the UK and elsewhere
The governors of the US states of New York and Florida have warned hospitals that they must administer coronavirus vaccines more quickly. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said hospitals must give vaccines within a week of receiving them or face a fine and loss of future supplies
The German government and most of the country's 16 states have reportedly agreed to extend lockdown measures until the end of the month. Restrictions which keep shops, schools and services closed were due to end on 10 January
Australia's most populous state New South Wales has called on residents in three cities to isolate and seek a coronavirus test. Concerns are rising after an 18-year-old man tested positive after travelling to Broken Hill, Orange and Nyngan on a camping trip
Thailand's top football league has postponed all of this month's scheduled matches as the country grapples with a surge in infections. It is now expected to start in February
Japan's top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho has tested positive for coronavirus
People in all of England and most of Scotland must now stay at home - except for a handful of essential reasons - as new lockdowns begin in both nations. Announcing England's measures on Monday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said hospitals were under "more pressure from Covid than at any time since the start of the pandemic". England's rules are due to last until at least mid-February; Scotland's will be reviewed at the end of January
As part of the restrictions, schools and colleges in England will be closed to most pupils until at least half term, with teaching going online. A-Levels and GCSEs will be cancelled, a government source told the BBC, although vocational exams will go ahead
In Scotland, schools remain closed to most pupils until February
Supermarket websites have come under strain as customers rush to book deliveries ahead of the new lockdown. Within a couple hours of Johnson's speech, shoppers reported problems with Sainsbury's and Tesco
The UK "cannot duck" tackling inequalities of health, ethnicity, education and jobs post-Covid, a major review has warned. The report's chairman, Nobel laureate Sir Angus Deaton, says a lot of work to repair and rebuild the damage will be needed after the pandemic
England and Scotland begin new lockdowns
People in all of England and most of Scotland must now stay at home except for a handful of permitted reasons, as new lockdowns begin in both nations.
Schools have closed to most pupils in England, Scotland and Wales, while Northern Ireland will have an "extended period of remote learning".
England's rules are due to last until at least mid-February; Scotland's will be reviewed at the end of January.
PM Boris Johnson warned the coming weeks would be the "hardest yet".
It comes after the UK reported a record 58,784 cases on Monday, as well as a further 407 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
UK news round-up
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live page. Here is a round-up of the main UK stories this morning.