More news from London, where a major incident has been declared by the mayor over rising cases.

Simon Walsh, an emergency care doctor in the UK capital and deputy chair of the British Medical Association consultants committee, called the number of patients needing intensive care in London "unprecedented".

"In my hospital, like all London hospitals, effectively we've been working in major incident mode for the last couple of weeks," he said.

He added: "The declaration of the major incident across London by the mayor is really a reflection of the fact that it's not just one hospital but all hospitals.”

"It really is unprecedented in terms of the numbers of patients that require intensive care being put on a ventilator at one time."

Dr Walsh told BBC Breakfast most hospitals had expanded the volume of intensive care patients to three times the normal capacity.

"Obviously we don't have three times the number of staff, so our staff are being spread more thinly in an effort to deliver... that vital care," he said.

And he said the epidemiology from the previous wave indicates the situation is likely to worsen over the next two to three weeks.

"I'm afraid all of us who are working on the front line believe, and this is based on the evidence I'm afraid, that it is going to get worse before it gets better," he said.