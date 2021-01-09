Simon Walsh, an emergency care doctor in the UK capital and deputy chair of the British Medical Association consultants committee, called the number of patients needing intensive care in London "unprecedented".
"In my hospital, like all London hospitals, effectively we've been working in major incident mode for the last couple of weeks," he said.
He added: "The declaration of the major incident across London by the mayor is really a reflection of the fact that it's not just one hospital but all hospitals.”
"It really is unprecedented in terms of the numbers of patients that require intensive care being put on a ventilator at one time."
Dr Walsh told BBC Breakfast most hospitals had expanded the volume of intensive care patients to three times the normal capacity.
"Obviously we don't have three times the number of staff, so our staff are being spread more thinly in an effort to deliver... that vital care," he said.
And he said the epidemiology from the previous wave indicates the situation is likely to worsen over the next two to three weeks.
"I'm afraid all of us who are working on the front line believe, and this is based on the evidence I'm afraid, that it is going to get worse before it gets better," he said.
WHO claims wealthy countries potentially pushing up price of vaccine
As we mentioned earlier, the World Health
Organization (WHO) has accused rich countries of buying up vaccine supplies.
Speaking in Geneva, director general Tedros
Adhanom Ghebreyesus claimed wealthier countries were potentially pushing up the
price of vaccines by securing bilateral deals with manufacturers.
He said it "means high-risk people in the
poorest and most marginalised countries don't get the vaccine".
According to Bruce Aylward, the WHO lead on Covax - the global alliance for fair
vaccine distribution - about 50% of the high-income countries in the world are vaccinating.
"Zero percent of the low-income countries are
vaccinating. That is not equitable," he said.
London hospitals working 'in disaster mode'
London GP Sarah Jarvis has told BBC Breakfast that the situation in hospitals in England is "really scary".
A day after a major incident was called by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Dr Jarvis said some London hospitals had likened the situation to "working in disaster mode".
She said the Whittington hospital in north London had two-thirds of beds filled with Covid patients.
"And it's not, by any means, just London and the South East," Dr Jarvis stressed, adding that Hull currently had nearly four times as many Covid patients in hospital as there were during the previous peak last spring.
"One-third of hospitals [in England] have a third of their beds filled with Covid patients."
She said hospital admissions had risen by 35% in the past week, and death rates had risen almost 50% - amid suggestions England has yet to reach the peak.
What is happening around the world today?
Here are some of the headlines from around the
globe today:
The World Health Organization has accused rich
countries of buying up supplies of Covid vaccines at the expense of everyone
else. Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Covax - the global
alliance for fair vaccine distribution - had secured contracts to buy two
billion doses. However, it could not get them because of what he described as "vaccine
nationalism"
People in the Chinese city of Shijiazhuang have
been ordered to stay at home for the next seven days. It comes as the city
banned the use of all public transport, including taxis, following an outbreak.
All 10 million of the city’s residents have been tested with authorities
finding more than 350 infections
The Australian city of Brisbane has started its
three-day lockdown. Authorities introduced the restrictions after a case was
confirmed in the city. The case was reported to be the new variant found in the
UK
US President-elect Joe Biden has described the
rollout of coronavirus vaccines under the Trump administration as a "travesty".
He said the distribution of vaccines would be the greatest operational challenge
the US would ever face
Lockdown fines reviewed after walkers 'surrounded' by police
We brought you the story yesterday of two walkers who were surrounded by police after driving five miles from their home for a walk at Foremark Reservoir, South Derbyshire in England.
Jessica Allen and Eliza Moore were fined £200 each on Wednesday.
Derbyshire Police initially said driving to exercise was "not in the
spirit" of lockdown - but it has now said it will review its lockdown fines policy.
The force said further guidance issued by the
National Police Chiefs Council had "clarified the policing response
concerning travel and exercise". Guidance suggests police "encourage" the public to follow the rules, rather than issue fines.
Jessica Allen, from Ashby-de-la-Zouch in Leicestershire, said the experience was "very
intimidating" and had left her feeling scared of police in general.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the public
that compliance with lockdown
restrictions "is now more vital than ever"
It comes after 1,325 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid
test were recorded in the UK on Friday - the highest figure since the start of the pandemic. The number of cases also reached a record of 68,053
In light of
soaring infection rates, government sources say there is likely to be more
focus from police on enforcing rather than explaining lockdown rules.
