The new strain of coronavirus is more transmissible because it makes people more infectious so every contact is "more risky", a virus expert says.

Professor Peter Horby, chairman of Nervtag, which advises government on virus threats, is speaking on the Andrew Marr show.

He says there are a number of reasons why the new strain could be more transmissible.

"It could be that it's evading the immune response, it could be that it binds the cells better so you need a smaller dose to get infected, it could be that people who are infected are producing more of the virus or it could that it's perhaps surviving better in the environment.

"We think the most likely explanation is that when people are infected they are producing more virus so they are more infectious."

He says this means "everything that was risky in the past is now more risky". Asked whether the current restrictions were enough to stop the spread of the new variant he says "it remains to be seen" and it will be "a week or so before that becomes clear".

He says the way the new strain is transmitted has not changed but when it is transmitted those people are more infectious so reducing contact was vital.

But he says it's not time to start disinfecting our parcels and shopping.