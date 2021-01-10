Matt Hancock says the tests being rolled out for mass testing of asymptomatic people in the community are the same ones which "worked effectively in Liverpool".
However, Andrew Marr points out these test missed 60% of positive cases in Liverpool and analysis from scientists suggested they did not provide any clear indication that mass testing had an impact on cases or
hospitalisations.
The health secretary denies this and says mass testing in Liverpool saw case rates fall sharply.
He says community testing can help find positive cases, break the chains of transmission and make going to work as safe as possible.
Hancock: 'Vast majority' following the rules
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the "vast majority of people are following the rules", adding that data suggests people are staying at home more than during the November lockdown.
“If you can do something from home and you don’t need to go
outside of home to do it then you should," he urges, adding that he is working from home himself today, rather than travelling to the BBC studio.
"People need to not just follow the letter of the rules but follow
the spirit as well," he adds.
Hancock: NHS 'working harder than it's ever worked before'
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is now being interviewed on BBC One's Andrew Marr Show.
He repeats his warning that the NHS is under "very serious pressure" across the UK.
Asked how many weeks away the health service is from being overwhelmed, Hancock says it depends whether people follow the rules and stay at home. If they do, cases should start to come down and the pressure on the NHS should be abated, he adds.
The health secretary says the NHS is also juggling "three huge projects" - looking after people who are ill with Covid in hospital, rolling out the vaccine and all the normal care it normally does.
The NHS "is working harder than it's ever worked before", he adds.
'New strain means every contact is more risky' - Horby
BBCCopyright: BBC
The new strain of coronavirus is more transmissible because it makes people more infectious so every contact is "more risky", a virus expert says.
Professor Peter Horby, chairman of Nervtag, which advises government on virus threats, is speaking on the Andrew Marr show.
He says there are a number of reasons why the new strain could be more transmissible.
"It could be that it's evading the immune response, it could be that it binds the cells better so you need a smaller dose to get infected, it could be that people who are infected are producing more of the virus or it could that it's perhaps surviving better in the environment.
"We think the most likely explanation is that when people are infected they are producing more virus so they are more infectious."
He says this means "everything that was risky in the past is now more risky". Asked whether the current restrictions were enough to stop the spread of the new variant he says "it remains to be seen" and it will be "a week or so before that becomes clear".
He says the way the new strain is transmitted has not changed but when it is transmitted those people are more infectious so reducing contact was vital.
But he says it's not time to start disinfecting our parcels and shopping.
Vaccine rollout has already prevented 'thousands' being admitted to hospital
Thousands of people have not been admitted to hospital because of the UK's vaccine programme so far, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has said.
Adam
Finn, who sits on the JCVI,
which advises UK health departments on vaccines, told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday the strategy to vaccinate the most vulnerable groups as well as front-line health workers first would reduce the pressure on the NHS.
He said this “should result in less pressure to shut things down simply
because the primary driver of the shutdown at the moment is the pressure on the
NHS”.
However, he said it was difficult to predict when this pressure would start to decrease so that restrictions could be eased.
Home secretary defends police lockdown fines
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Home Secretary Priti Patel says officers "will not hesitate" to enforce lockdown rules, as she defended the way police have handled breaches.
She said rising numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths illustrated the need for "strong enforcement".
It comes after the National Police Chiefs' Council published guidance saying officers should issue fines more quickly when rules are broken.
More than 30,000 fines have been handed out by forces in England and Wales.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he backs police enforcement of lockdown rules because "every flex could be fatal".
Sky News' Sophy Ridge asks about his stance on the case of two women fined by police in Derbyshire for driving five miles for a walk.
He says:"I'm going to back the police because every flex can be fatal.
"You might look at the rules and think it won't matter if I do this or do that. But these rules are not there as boundaries to be pushed, they are the limit."
Hancock says he does not want to criticise the public as "the majority are following the rules".
"I don't want to criticise the public because the majority of people are following the rules," he says.
He says more people are following the rules now than during the November lockdown but he does not have the data to compare this lockdown to March.
"As far as we can tell, the vast majority of people are following the rules, but it's important everybody does," he says.
Asked when restrictions can be lifted he says "by Spring".
He says the current lockdown formally ended on 31 March "but we hope to make progress before that".
Hancock: On course to vaccinate 13m by mid-February
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government is on course to reach its target of 13 million people vaccinated by mid-February.
He tells Sophy Ridge: "Yes we're on course. The rate limiting factor at the moment is supply but that's increasing.
"I'm very glad to say that at the moment we're running at over 200,000 people being vaccinated every day.
"We've now vaccinated around one third of the over-80s in this country so we're making significant progress but there's still further expansion to go.
"This week we're opening mass vaccination centres. Big sites, for instance at Epsom racecourse.
"There's seven going live this week with more to come next week where we will get through very large numbers of people."
Hancock: Pressure on NHS very, very bad
Sky NewsCopyright: Sky News
Health secretary Matt Hancock says the pressure on the NHS is very, very bad and everyone needs to follow lockdown rules to reduce the pressure on hospitals.
He tells Sky News' Sophy Ridge On Sunday there is a "very, very serious situation in the NHS especially in some parts of the country...but actually we have challenges through the whole of the UK".
He says it is a the combination of the time of year that means "viruses find it easier to spread" and the new variant, which is easier to transmit.
"Critically people need to follow the rules and stay at home," he says.
"There are limited exemptions. Only if you can't work from home and if you need to go out and get shopping or take some exercise.
"But these are highly-limited for a good reason and that's because the pressure on the NHS is very, very bad and we need to bring the case rate right down.
"So it's on all of us really, it always has been a big team effort."
Ridge asked if the government had any more levers to pull to get the spread of coronavirus under control.
Hancock says: "The single biggest thing anybody could do is follow the stay at home guidance...its on all of us to follow those rules."
The papers: Hospital ‘crisis’ and police ‘get tough’ on fines
BBCCopyright: BBC
In Sunday's papers, there is a renewed focus on lockdown
compliance.
In what the Sunday Times describes as an intervention
"designed to shock", England's chief medical officer Prof Chris
Whitty tells the paper that emergency patients will be turned away from
hospitals unless people begin to obey the rules.
"When will they realise what's really going on?"
asks an intensive care nurse, expressing her anger at anti-lockdown protesters
in the Sunday People.
Ameera Sheikh says demonstrators - who will never have to
zip up a body bag - need to realise the "world doesn't revolve around
them".
The Sunday Telegraph says every police officer has been
told to issue a £200 fine to people breaching Covid rules if they refuse
to return home at the first time of asking.
The paper says ministers are "dramatically increasing
enforcement" in a bid to stave off calls from scientists for tougher
restrictions.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a quick summary of the main stories from the UK this
morning:
Regular rapid testing for people without coronavirus symptoms will
be made available across England this week, the government has said. Local councils are
being encouraged to prioritise tests for those who cannot work from home during
the lockdown.
Thousands of people over the age of 80 have started to
receive invitations to be vaccinated at one of seven new regional centres in
England
Live Reporting
Edited by Claire Heald
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
Twelve people were arrested during an anti-lockdown protest in south London on Saturday
-
North Wales Police turned away 100 cars from a Flintshire beauty spot
-
Norfolk Police fined a couple who travelled 130 miles (209km) to see a seal colony
-
Derbyshire Police has launched an urgent review into how fines were issued after two walkers were charged £200 each
View more on twitterView more on twitter Sky NewsCopyright: Sky News BBCCopyright: BBC ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
Regular rapid testing for people without coronavirus symptoms will
be made available across England this week, the government has said. Local councils are
being encouraged to prioritise tests for those who cannot work from home during
the lockdown.
-
Thousands of people over the age of 80 have started to
receive invitations to be vaccinated at one of seven new regional centres in
England
-
Home Secretary Priti Patel has said officers "will not
hesitate" to enforce lockdown rules as she defended the way police
have handled breaches
-
"Absurd" council tax rises due in April should be
scrapped to ease the pressure on family budgets, Labour leader Sir Keir
Starmer has said
-
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have received Covid-19
vaccinations, Buckingham
Palace has said
Hancock defends mass testing plans
Matt Hancock says the tests being rolled out for mass testing of asymptomatic people in the community are the same ones which "worked effectively in Liverpool".
However, Andrew Marr points out these test missed 60% of positive cases in Liverpool and analysis from scientists suggested they did not provide any clear indication that mass testing had an impact on cases or hospitalisations.
The health secretary denies this and says mass testing in Liverpool saw case rates fall sharply.
He says community testing can help find positive cases, break the chains of transmission and make going to work as safe as possible.
Hancock: 'Vast majority' following the rules
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the "vast majority of people are following the rules", adding that data suggests people are staying at home more than during the November lockdown.
“If you can do something from home and you don’t need to go outside of home to do it then you should," he urges, adding that he is working from home himself today, rather than travelling to the BBC studio.
"People need to not just follow the letter of the rules but follow the spirit as well," he adds.
Hancock: NHS 'working harder than it's ever worked before'
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is now being interviewed on BBC One's Andrew Marr Show.
He repeats his warning that the NHS is under "very serious pressure" across the UK.
Asked how many weeks away the health service is from being overwhelmed, Hancock says it depends whether people follow the rules and stay at home. If they do, cases should start to come down and the pressure on the NHS should be abated, he adds.
The health secretary says the NHS is also juggling "three huge projects" - looking after people who are ill with Covid in hospital, rolling out the vaccine and all the normal care it normally does.
The NHS "is working harder than it's ever worked before", he adds.
'New strain means every contact is more risky' - Horby
The new strain of coronavirus is more transmissible because it makes people more infectious so every contact is "more risky", a virus expert says.
Professor Peter Horby, chairman of Nervtag, which advises government on virus threats, is speaking on the Andrew Marr show.
He says there are a number of reasons why the new strain could be more transmissible.
"It could be that it's evading the immune response, it could be that it binds the cells better so you need a smaller dose to get infected, it could be that people who are infected are producing more of the virus or it could that it's perhaps surviving better in the environment.
"We think the most likely explanation is that when people are infected they are producing more virus so they are more infectious."
He says this means "everything that was risky in the past is now more risky". Asked whether the current restrictions were enough to stop the spread of the new variant he says "it remains to be seen" and it will be "a week or so before that becomes clear".
He says the way the new strain is transmitted has not changed but when it is transmitted those people are more infectious so reducing contact was vital.
But he says it's not time to start disinfecting our parcels and shopping.
Vaccine rollout has already prevented 'thousands' being admitted to hospital
Thousands of people have not been admitted to hospital because of the UK's vaccine programme so far, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has said.
Adam Finn, who sits on the JCVI, which advises UK health departments on vaccines, told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday the strategy to vaccinate the most vulnerable groups as well as front-line health workers first would reduce the pressure on the NHS.
He said this “should result in less pressure to shut things down simply because the primary driver of the shutdown at the moment is the pressure on the NHS”.
However, he said it was difficult to predict when this pressure would start to decrease so that restrictions could be eased.
Home secretary defends police lockdown fines
Home Secretary Priti Patel says officers "will not hesitate" to enforce lockdown rules, as she defended the way police have handled breaches.
She said rising numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths illustrated the need for "strong enforcement".
It comes after the National Police Chiefs' Council published guidance saying officers should issue fines more quickly when rules are broken.
More than 30,000 fines have been handed out by forces in England and Wales.
We've got the full story here.
Health Secretary coming up on Andrew Marr Show
The Andrew Marr Show is on BBC One now, with guests including Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Stick with us for all the latest updates.
Hancock: 'Every flex of rules could be fatal'
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he backs police enforcement of lockdown rules because "every flex could be fatal".
Sky News' Sophy Ridge asks about his stance on the case of two women fined by police in Derbyshire for driving five miles for a walk.
He says:"I'm going to back the police because every flex can be fatal.
"You might look at the rules and think it won't matter if I do this or do that. But these rules are not there as boundaries to be pushed, they are the limit."
Hancock says he does not want to criticise the public as "the majority are following the rules".
"I don't want to criticise the public because the majority of people are following the rules," he says.
He says more people are following the rules now than during the November lockdown but he does not have the data to compare this lockdown to March.
"As far as we can tell, the vast majority of people are following the rules, but it's important everybody does," he says.
Asked when restrictions can be lifted he says "by Spring".
He says the current lockdown formally ended on 31 March "but we hope to make progress before that".
Hancock: On course to vaccinate 13m by mid-February
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government is on course to reach its target of 13 million people vaccinated by mid-February.
He tells Sophy Ridge: "Yes we're on course. The rate limiting factor at the moment is supply but that's increasing.
"I'm very glad to say that at the moment we're running at over 200,000 people being vaccinated every day.
"We've now vaccinated around one third of the over-80s in this country so we're making significant progress but there's still further expansion to go.
"This week we're opening mass vaccination centres. Big sites, for instance at Epsom racecourse.
"There's seven going live this week with more to come next week where we will get through very large numbers of people."
Hancock: Pressure on NHS very, very bad
Health secretary Matt Hancock says the pressure on the NHS is very, very bad and everyone needs to follow lockdown rules to reduce the pressure on hospitals.
He tells Sky News' Sophy Ridge On Sunday there is a "very, very serious situation in the NHS especially in some parts of the country...but actually we have challenges through the whole of the UK".
He says it is a the combination of the time of year that means "viruses find it easier to spread" and the new variant, which is easier to transmit.
"Critically people need to follow the rules and stay at home," he says.
"There are limited exemptions. Only if you can't work from home and if you need to go out and get shopping or take some exercise.
"But these are highly-limited for a good reason and that's because the pressure on the NHS is very, very bad and we need to bring the case rate right down.
"So it's on all of us really, it always has been a big team effort."
Ridge asked if the government had any more levers to pull to get the spread of coronavirus under control.
Hancock says: "The single biggest thing anybody could do is follow the stay at home guidance...its on all of us to follow those rules."
The papers: Hospital ‘crisis’ and police ‘get tough’ on fines
In Sunday's papers, there is a renewed focus on lockdown compliance.
In what the Sunday Times describes as an intervention "designed to shock", England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty tells the paper that emergency patients will be turned away from hospitals unless people begin to obey the rules.
"When will they realise what's really going on?" asks an intensive care nurse, expressing her anger at anti-lockdown protesters in the Sunday People.
Ameera Sheikh says demonstrators - who will never have to zip up a body bag - need to realise the "world doesn't revolve around them".
The Sunday Telegraph says every police officer has been told to issue a £200 fine to people breaching Covid rules if they refuse to return home at the first time of asking.
The paper says ministers are "dramatically increasing enforcement" in a bid to stave off calls from scientists for tougher restrictions.
Read more from the papers here.
Covid testing for asymptomatic workers expanded
Regular rapid testing for people without coronavirus symptoms will be made available across England this week, the government has said.
The community testing regime - expanded to cover all 317 local authorities - uses rapid lateral flow tests, which can return results in 30 minutes.
Local councils are being encouraged to prioritise tests for those who cannot work from home during the lockdown.
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI), which represents UK businesses, welcomed the move, saying it would help workers operate safely while catching new cases more quickly.
Read more.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a quick summary of the main stories from the UK this morning: