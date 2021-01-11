As the world marks a year since China reported its first death\nfrom Covid-19, here are the top international headlines:
Thousands more people are
to receive a Covid-19 vaccine this week with seven mass vaccination centres due to open today
Health Secretary Matt
Hancock will give a press conference setting out the government’s vaccine
delivery plan, with around two million people given a jab so far
Labour leader Sir Keir
Starmer is to urge the government to "protect family incomes" as it
deals with the economic effects of coronavirus in his first speech of the year
A record number of small businesses could close in the next 12 months, according
to the Federation of Small Businesses which warns a quarter of firms could shut without further government support
A video shared online of a
woman apparently being arrested for sitting on a bench was “stage-managed” by
anti-lockdown protesters, according to Dorset Police
In Wales, there has been a
call to close courts to help stop the spread of coronavirus in prisons
What is happening across the UK?
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus rolling news. Here are the headlines from across the UK this morning.