Intensive care staff report mental health distress

Children's doctor 'shocked' by meagre lockdown food parcels
A leading paediatrician says the government must "empower" families who have children on free school meals by giving them food vouchers instead of food parcels that are "not really good enough".
Dr Max Davie, from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, tells BBC Breakfast he was "shocked" to see social media images of examples of the meagre food parcels - which a minister has admitted "urgently" need improvement- sent to families as schools remain closed during England's current lockdown.
"For the kids who are on free school meals, often their school dinner is their major nutritional dose of the day - and to have that turned into some beans and a bit of bread is not really good enough. This is extremely dis-empowering and demoralising for families who are often struggling and on the edge, to be told 'this is what you get and take it or leave it, do what you can with it'," Davie says.
"It isn't rocket science, you just have to get the money into the pockets of the families so they can buy food for their children."
Portugal heading for new lockdown: the latest from across Europe
Portugal's government is set to announce tough restrictions starting tomorrow that will go on for at least a month. Under the lockdown due to be agreed by ministers today, people will be told to stay at home but primary schools children will still go to school. Portuguese will, however, be allowed to go and vote in presidential elections this month. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is campaigning for reelection - he was initially given a positive Covid test earlier this week, but has now been told he's negative.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn has appealed to all bosses to allow working from home. He says Germans are moving around more than they were during the first lockdown and, on a day that more than 1,000 further deaths have been announced, he says social contacts will have to be reduced over the next two to three months.
Italy's government is facing crisis, after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's cabinet backed a plan on how to spend €222.9bn (£200bn) in EU Covid recovery funds. Ex-PM Matteo Renzi is considering whether to pull his ministers out of the government because he fears the money will be squandered.
Albania’s
government is refusing to divulge the source of coronavirus vaccines that have
arrived in the country. PM Edi Rama was among the first people to be vaccinated
on Monday - and says an EU country donated 1,000 doses on condition it was not identified.
Brazil data shows Chinese vaccine 50.4% effective
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
A coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac company has been found to be 50.4% effective in Brazilian clinical trials, according to the latest results released by researchers.
It shows the vaccine is significantly less effective than previous data suggested - barely over the 50% needed for regulatory approval.
Sinovac, a Beijing-based biopharmaceutical company, is behind CoronaVac, which is an inactivated vaccine.
It works by using killed viral particles to expose the body's immune system to the virus, without risking a serious disease response.
He says the government is "putting more
funding in to support the people who have problems with their mental health in this
very difficult time".
“But the thing is, there's something that everybody can do
about that – which is to stay at home, and to follow the rules, and to help to control the spread of the virus, and therefore reduce the pressure that the NHS is
under right now," he adds.
The health secretary says the government will do “everything we possibly can” to help the NHS get what it needs and points out that London's Nightingale Hospital - one of the field hospitals set up to help treat an influx in patients - is now receiving patients for the first time since April.
He says he does not know if the current wave of the virus is yet at its peak, and that he's watching the daily data “like a hawk”.
However, based on the most recent figures for new cases, Hancock adds: "We know that those pressures on the NHS are going to build over the next couple of weeks."
And in regard to the news we brought you a few minutes ago, about the UK government considering a 24-hour vaccine pilot, Hancock says he is "absolutely up for that" if it could help to speed up the vaccination programme.
UK begins large trial of new Covid treatment
Justin Rowlatt
Chief Environment correspondent
A large-scale trial of a new treatment it is hoped will help stop Covid-19 patients from developing severe illness has begun in the UK.
The first patient received the treatment at Hull Royal Infirmary on Tuesday afternoon.
It involves inhaling a protein called interferon beta, which the body produces when it gets a viral infection.
The hope is it will stimulate the immune system, priming cells to be ready to fight off viruses.
Early findings suggested the treatment cut the odds of a Covid-19 patient in hospital developing severe disease - such as requiring ventilation - by almost 80%.
It was developed at Southampton University Hospital and is being produced by the Southampton-based biotech company, Synairgen.
That's according to a study by King's College London, which
found nearly half of the 709 intensive care workers that took part reported
symptoms of severe anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder or
problem drinking, as the first wave eased.
One in seven had thoughts of self-harming or being
"better off dead". Just over half reported good well-being.
Nursing staff were more likely to report feelings of
distress than doctors or other clinical staff in the anonymous web-based
survey, which was carried out in June and July last year.
Victoria Sullivan, an intensive care nurse at Queen's
Hospital in Romford, said she often can't sleep because she's thinking about
what is happening at the hospital.
Her worst moment was breaking the news of a death on the
phone, she said, adding that the screams from the patient's relatives
"will honestly stay with me forever".
"Telling someone over the phone and all you can say is
'I'm really sorry', whilst they're crying their heart out, is quite
traumatising," she said.
"Although you're saying how sorry you are, in the back
of your mind, you're also thinking: 'I've got three other patients I've got to
go and see, the infusions need drawing up, and meds need to be given and a
nurse needs support'.
"The guilt is just too much."
China's vaccines, record US daily deaths and other world headlines
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the
coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the latest developments in the UK:
Many hospital staff
treating the sickest patients during the first wave of the UK’s epidemic were
left traumatised by the experience, a study suggests. Nearly half of the 709 participants
reported symptoms of severe anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder
or problem drinking
Caterers must
"urgently" improve the quality of food parcels being provided to the
poorest pupils in England while schools are closed during the national
lockdown, a minister has said. It comes after footballer Marcus Rashford shared
images of some parcels online, calling them "not good enough"
Live Reporting
Edited by Vicky Baker and Claire Heald
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
- What free meals are children supposed to get?
ReutersCopyright: Reuters BBCCopyright: BBC ReutersCopyright: Reuters
- China's CoronaVac vaccine - by Sinovac - has been found to be 50.4% effective in Brazilian clinical trials
-
Indonesia has begun a mass vaccination programme using CoronaVac
-
Japan is expanding a state of emergency from the Tokyo area to seven more prefectures
-
The US had 4,470 Covid-related deaths over the past 24 hours on Tuesday - the new daily record, according to Johns Hopkins university
-
World Health Organization experts are due to arrive to China's Wuhan city to begin investigating the origins of the Covid
- Covid vaccine: When will you be eligible?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Many hospital staff
treating the sickest patients during the first wave of the UK’s epidemic were
left traumatised by the experience, a study suggests. Nearly half of the 709 participants
reported symptoms of severe anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder
or problem drinking
-
Caterers must
"urgently" improve the quality of food parcels being provided to the
poorest pupils in England while schools are closed during the national
lockdown, a minister has said. It comes after footballer Marcus Rashford shared
images of some parcels online, calling them "not good enough"
-
Parents of children with
special educational needs and disabilities are calling for teachers in special schools to be vaccinated against Covid-19
-
And customs operators have pleaded with the government to prioritise vaccinations for staff they insist are key front-line workers, in the effort to
keep vital supplies flowing into the UK
Children's doctor 'shocked' by meagre lockdown food parcels
A leading paediatrician says the government must "empower" families who have children on free school meals by giving them food vouchers instead of food parcels that are "not really good enough".
Dr Max Davie, from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, tells BBC Breakfast he was "shocked" to see social media images of examples of the meagre food parcels - which a minister has admitted "urgently" need improvement- sent to families as schools remain closed during England's current lockdown.
"For the kids who are on free school meals, often their school dinner is their major nutritional dose of the day - and to have that turned into some beans and a bit of bread is not really good enough. This is extremely dis-empowering and demoralising for families who are often struggling and on the edge, to be told 'this is what you get and take it or leave it, do what you can with it'," Davie says.
"It isn't rocket science, you just have to get the money into the pockets of the families so they can buy food for their children."
Together we can make this the peak, Hancock says
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said "we can make this the peak" of the coronavirus pandemic "if enough people follow the rules".
He told BBC Breakfast it was "those individual decisions" that determine the virus's spread and it "comes down to the behaviour of everyone".
People "shouldn't take the mickey out of the rules" he said.
Under the national lockdown, people in England must stay at home and only go out for limited reasons.
Read more
Portugal heading for new lockdown: the latest from across Europe
Portugal's government is set to announce tough restrictions starting tomorrow that will go on for at least a month. Under the lockdown due to be agreed by ministers today, people will be told to stay at home but primary schools children will still go to school. Portuguese will, however, be allowed to go and vote in presidential elections this month. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is campaigning for reelection - he was initially given a positive Covid test earlier this week, but has now been told he's negative.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn has appealed to all bosses to allow working from home. He says Germans are moving around more than they were during the first lockdown and, on a day that more than 1,000 further deaths have been announced, he says social contacts will have to be reduced over the next two to three months.
Italy's government is facing crisis, after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's cabinet backed a plan on how to spend €222.9bn (£200bn) in EU Covid recovery funds. Ex-PM Matteo Renzi is considering whether to pull his ministers out of the government because he fears the money will be squandered.
Albania’s government is refusing to divulge the source of coronavirus vaccines that have arrived in the country. PM Edi Rama was among the first people to be vaccinated on Monday - and says an EU country donated 1,000 doses on condition it was not identified.
Brazil data shows Chinese vaccine 50.4% effective
A coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac company has been found to be 50.4% effective in Brazilian clinical trials, according to the latest results released by researchers.
It shows the vaccine is significantly less effective than previous data suggested - barely over the 50% needed for regulatory approval.
Sinovac, a Beijing-based biopharmaceutical company, is behind CoronaVac, which is an inactivated vaccine.
It works by using killed viral particles to expose the body's immune system to the virus, without risking a serious disease response.
Read more here
Follow the rules to help NHS staff cope, says Hancock
Asked about the mental health struggles intensive care staff are facing as a result of Covid, Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast there have been "very big challenges across the NHS workforce".
He says the government is "putting more funding in to support the people who have problems with their mental health in this very difficult time".
“But the thing is, there's something that everybody can do about that – which is to stay at home, and to follow the rules, and to help to control the spread of the virus, and therefore reduce the pressure that the NHS is under right now," he adds.
The health secretary says the government will do “everything we possibly can” to help the NHS get what it needs and points out that London's Nightingale Hospital - one of the field hospitals set up to help treat an influx in patients - is now receiving patients for the first time since April.
He says he does not know if the current wave of the virus is yet at its peak, and that he's watching the daily data “like a hawk”.
However, based on the most recent figures for new cases, Hancock adds: "We know that those pressures on the NHS are going to build over the next couple of weeks."
And in regard to the news we brought you a few minutes ago, about the UK government considering a 24-hour vaccine pilot, Hancock says he is "absolutely up for that" if it could help to speed up the vaccination programme.
UK begins large trial of new Covid treatment
Justin Rowlatt
Chief Environment correspondent
A large-scale trial of a new treatment it is hoped will help stop Covid-19 patients from developing severe illness has begun in the UK.
The first patient received the treatment at Hull Royal Infirmary on Tuesday afternoon.
It involves inhaling a protein called interferon beta, which the body produces when it gets a viral infection.
The hope is it will stimulate the immune system, priming cells to be ready to fight off viruses.
Early findings suggested the treatment cut the odds of a Covid-19 patient in hospital developing severe disease - such as requiring ventilation - by almost 80%.
It was developed at Southampton University Hospital and is being produced by the Southampton-based biotech company, Synairgen.
Read more from Justin
‘The guilt is just too much’: NHS workers on intensive care trauma
Sima Kotecha
BBC News
More now on one of the top stories in the UK this morning – that many hospital staff treating the sickest patients during the first wave of the pandemic were left traumatised by the experience.
That's according to a study by King's College London, which found nearly half of the 709 intensive care workers that took part reported symptoms of severe anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder or problem drinking, as the first wave eased.
One in seven had thoughts of self-harming or being "better off dead". Just over half reported good well-being.
Nursing staff were more likely to report feelings of distress than doctors or other clinical staff in the anonymous web-based survey, which was carried out in June and July last year.
Victoria Sullivan, an intensive care nurse at Queen's Hospital in Romford, said she often can't sleep because she's thinking about what is happening at the hospital.
Her worst moment was breaking the news of a death on the phone, she said, adding that the screams from the patient's relatives "will honestly stay with me forever".
"Telling someone over the phone and all you can say is 'I'm really sorry', whilst they're crying their heart out, is quite traumatising," she said.
"Although you're saying how sorry you are, in the back of your mind, you're also thinking: 'I've got three other patients I've got to go and see, the infusions need drawing up, and meds need to be given and a nurse needs support'.
"The guilt is just too much."
China's vaccines, record US daily deaths and other world headlines
And here are the main world headlines:
UK government considers 24-hour vaccine pilot
Adam Fleming
Chief political correspondent
The Department of Health and Social Care is considering a pilot scheme to offer Covid vaccinations 24 hours a day at some locations in the UK.
This would be aimed at NHS workers who do night shifts or other shift patterns rather than the general public.
We'll bring you more information as we get it.
'Traumatised' NHS staff, and other UK headlines
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the latest developments in the UK: