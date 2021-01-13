Intensive care staff report mental health distress

BBC Copyright: BBC

Asked about the mental health struggles intensive care staff are facing as a result of Covid, Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast there have been "very big challenges across the NHS workforce".

He says the government is "putting more funding in to support the people who have problems with their mental health in this very difficult time".

“But the thing is, there's something that everybody can do about that – which is to stay at home, and to follow the rules, and to help to control the spread of the virus, and therefore reduce the pressure that the NHS is under right now," he adds.

The health secretary says the government will do “everything we possibly can” to help the NHS get what it needs and points out that London's Nightingale Hospital - one of the field hospitals set up to help treat an influx in patients - is now receiving patients for the first time since April.

He says he does not know if the current wave of the virus is yet at its peak, and that he's watching the daily data “like a hawk”.

However, based on the most recent figures for new cases, Hancock adds: "We know that those pressures on the NHS are going to build over the next couple of weeks."

And in regard to the news we brought you a few minutes ago, about the UK government considering a 24-hour vaccine pilot, Hancock says he is "absolutely up for that" if it could help to speed up the vaccination programme.