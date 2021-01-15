Nurses transport a patient infected with coronavirus to the 28 de Agosto Hospital, in Manaos, Brazil, 4 January 2021
Live

Growing concern over Brazil coronavirus variant

Edited by Jasmine Taylor-Coleman

  1. UK's ban on South America travellers comes into force

    Travellers from South America are no longer allowed to come into the UK, amid fears over a new coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil.

    Like the variants that were first spotted in the UK and South Africa, it is thought the Brazil variant could be more contagious.

    The UK's new travel ban applies to people who have travelled from, or through, Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela in the last 10 days.

    It also applies to Portugal - because of its strong links to Brazil - and the former Portuguese colony of Cape Verde off the coast of west Africa, as well as Panama in central America.

    However, British and Irish citizens and foreign nationals with residence rights are still allowed to return - but must isolate for 10 days.

  2. UK economy shrank 2.6% during England’s November lockdown

    The UK economy shrank by 2.6% in November after England’s second shutdown forced many businesses to close.

    The Office for National Statistics said UK gross domestic product at the end of November was 8.5% below its pre-pandemic peak.

    November's decline came after six consecutive months of growth, with a 0.6% improvement in October.

    Darren Morgan, director for economic statistics at the ONS, said the economy had taken “a hit” because of the lockdown, with pubs and hairdressers experiencing the biggest impact.

    But, he said, the impact on the economy was “significantly smaller” in November than during the first lockdown in March as many businesses "adjusted to the new working conditions during the pandemic, such as widespread use of click and collect".

  3. What’s happening in the UK?

    Travellers in Heathrow airport
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Morning and welcome to our live page. Here are the main coronavirus headlines from the UK this morning:

