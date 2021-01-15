UK's ban on South America travellers comes into force
Travellers from South America are no longer allowed to come into
the UK, amid fears over a new coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil.
Like
the variants that were first spotted in the UK and South Africa, it is thought
the Brazil variant could be more contagious.
The
UK's new travel ban applies
to people who have travelled from, or through, Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia,
Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname,
Uruguay and Venezuela in the last 10 days.
It
also applies to Portugal - because of its strong links to Brazil - and the
former Portuguese colony of Cape Verde off the coast of west Africa, as well as
Panama in central America.
However,
British and Irish citizens and foreign nationals with residence rights are
still allowed to return - but must isolate for 10 days.
The
Office for National Statistics said UK gross domestic product at the end of
November was 8.5% below its pre-pandemic peak.
November's
decline came after six consecutive months of growth, with a 0.6% improvement
in October.
Darren Morgan, director for economic statistics at the ONS, said
the economy had taken “a hit” because of the lockdown, with pubs and hairdressers
experiencing the biggest impact.
But, he said, the impact on the economy was “significantly
smaller” in November than during the first lockdown in March as many businesses "adjusted to the
new working conditions during the pandemic, such as widespread use of click and
collect".
What’s happening in the UK?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Morning and welcome to our live page. Here are the main
coronavirus headlines from the UK this morning:
A UK ban on travellers from South America and Portugal has come into force, amid
fears over a new coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil
Live Reporting
Edited by Jasmine Taylor-Coleman
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
A UK ban on travellers from South America and Portugal has come into force, amid
fears over a new coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil
-
The UK economy fell by 2.6% in November
after England’s second shutdown forced businesses to close
-
Fake news is likely to be causing people from ethnic
minorities to reject the Covid vaccine, a doctor leading a NHS anti-disinformation campaign has warned
-
Footballer Marcus Rashford and a group of celebrity chefs
and campaigners have
called on Boris Johnson to review the government's free school meals policy
-
Small businesses are waiting to hear a Supreme Court ruling on
insurance payouts for those forced to close during the first national
lockdown
-
An A-level student has started a campaign
to scrap any external exam assessments in Wales this year, calling for grades
to be decided by teachers
-
A large London plumbing firm plans to rewrite all of its
workers' contracts to require them to be vaccinated against coronavirus
UK's ban on South America travellers comes into force
Travellers from South America are no longer allowed to come into the UK, amid fears over a new coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil.
Like the variants that were first spotted in the UK and South Africa, it is thought the Brazil variant could be more contagious.
The UK's new travel ban applies to people who have travelled from, or through, Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela in the last 10 days.
It also applies to Portugal - because of its strong links to Brazil - and the former Portuguese colony of Cape Verde off the coast of west Africa, as well as Panama in central America.
However, British and Irish citizens and foreign nationals with residence rights are still allowed to return - but must isolate for 10 days.
Read more here
UK economy shrank 2.6% during England’s November lockdown
The UK economy shrank by 2.6% in November after England’s second shutdown forced many businesses to close.
The Office for National Statistics said UK gross domestic product at the end of November was 8.5% below its pre-pandemic peak.
November's decline came after six consecutive months of growth, with a 0.6% improvement in October.
Darren Morgan, director for economic statistics at the ONS, said the economy had taken “a hit” because of the lockdown, with pubs and hairdressers experiencing the biggest impact.
But, he said, the impact on the economy was “significantly smaller” in November than during the first lockdown in March as many businesses "adjusted to the new working conditions during the pandemic, such as widespread use of click and collect".
What’s happening in the UK?
Morning and welcome to our live page. Here are the main coronavirus headlines from the UK this morning: