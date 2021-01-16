Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The UK’s aviation sector is calling for more government support after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said all travel corridors to the UK will close on Monday morning.

From 04:00 GMT on Monday, arrivals to the UK from all destinations will be required to quarantine in an effort to prevent the spread of any new variants of Covid.

People will also have to show proof of a negative test taken in the previous 72 hours before travelling.

Airport operators say the move is understandable, but warn it will deepen the crisis for the sector, with the Airport Operators Association warning there is "only so long" before airports might have to close temporarily to save costs.

The government insists it is committed to supporting the travel and tourism industry.

But the British Airline Pilots' Association is calling the travel corridor closure "yet another huge blow", and warning the UK aviation industry will "not be there to support the post Covid-19 recovery" without "a clear plan of action and a proper package of support".

Travel operators including Jet2 and EasyJet had already cancelled bookings up to 25 March, before the latest restrictions were announced, over "ongoing uncertainty".

Airlines UK says it supports the latest restrictions "on the assumption" that the government will remove them "when it is safe to do so".

Read more.