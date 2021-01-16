Six new rules announced by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola
Air industry bodies call for more government support
The UK’s aviation sector is calling for more government
support after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said all travel corridors to the UK
will close on Monday morning.
From 04:00 GMT on Monday, arrivals to the UK from all destinations will be required to quarantine in an effort to prevent the spread of any new variants of Covid.
People will also have to show proof of a negative test taken in the previous 72 hours before travelling.
Airport operators say the move is
understandable, but warn it will deepen the crisis for the sector, with
the Airport Operators Association warning there is "only so long"
before airports might have to close temporarily to save costs.
The government insists it is committed to
supporting the travel and tourism industry.
But the British Airline Pilots' Association is calling the travel corridor closure "yet another huge blow", and
warning the UK aviation industry will "not be there to support the
post Covid-19 recovery" without "a clear plan of action and a proper
package of support".
Travel operators including Jet2 and EasyJet had already cancelled bookings up to 25 March, before the latest restrictions were announced, over "ongoing uncertainty".
Airlines UK says it supports the latest
restrictions "on the assumption" that the government will remove
them "when it is safe to do so".
The decision to
close all travel corridors to the UK from Monday morning is the focus of many
of Saturday’s front pages.
The i newspaper
brands the UK “Fortress Britain”, while the Daily Express says the “border
crackdown” is “vital” as the government moves to protect the public from new
variants of coronavirus.
The DailyTelegraph claims there are “already signs” that travel to the UK will not
return to normal until well beyond 15 February – the end date for travel
restrictions currently mooted by PM Boris Johnson.
- The UK's aviation sector "urgently" needs more government support if it
is to survive, industry groups say. It comes after the Prime Minister Boris
Johnson announced all travel corridors to the UK would close from 0400 GMT on
Monday.
-
Several EU countries are receiving significantly fewer doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine than expected, after the US firm slowed shipments. Sweden and Denmark are among six nations to
brand the situation "unacceptable”. Pfizer says the reduced deliveries are
a temporary issue and will ultimately lead to an increase in available doses
next month.
- Tighter Covid restrictions have come into force in Scotland. Customers buying takeaway food are no longer
allowed inside premises, and ‘click and collect’ has been limited to “essential
items” only. Tradespeople will only be allowed in homes for essential repairs.
-
A highly
contagious coronavirus variant first detected in the UK could become the dominant strain in the US by March.The Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention warn of "rapid growth" of the
variant in coming weeks as President-elect Joe Biden unveils an ambitious plan
to ramp up vaccinations.
-
The sight of international tennis players flying in to Australia for the annual Australian Open has drawn criticism from some of the 37,000 stranded nationals who are still waiting to be allowed home. The
Australian government has imposed a weekly cap on
the number of overseas arrivals during the pandemic.
EU frustration over delayed vaccines
A number of countries have voiced their frustration over delayed vaccine shipments from US firm Pfizer.
Six nations called the situation "unacceptable" and have urged the EU to apply pressure, warning it "decreases the credibility of the vaccination process".
The company says the shipment delay is caused by upgrades being made to the manufacturing process aimed at boosting production.
"Although this will temporarily impact shipments in late January to early February, it will provide a significant increase in doses available for patients in late February and March," Pfizer says.
What six rules have been tightened?
1. Takeaway food and drinks
2. Click and collect shopping services
3. Outdoor alcohol consumption
4. Working from home
5. Home repairs and maintenance
6. Stay at Home message
Air industry bodies call for more government support
The UK’s aviation sector is calling for more government support after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said all travel corridors to the UK will close on Monday morning.
From 04:00 GMT on Monday, arrivals to the UK from all destinations will be required to quarantine in an effort to prevent the spread of any new variants of Covid.
People will also have to show proof of a negative test taken in the previous 72 hours before travelling.
Airport operators say the move is understandable, but warn it will deepen the crisis for the sector, with the Airport Operators Association warning there is "only so long" before airports might have to close temporarily to save costs.
The government insists it is committed to supporting the travel and tourism industry.
But the British Airline Pilots' Association is calling the travel corridor closure "yet another huge blow", and warning the UK aviation industry will "not be there to support the post Covid-19 recovery" without "a clear plan of action and a proper package of support".
Travel operators including Jet2 and EasyJet had already cancelled bookings up to 25 March, before the latest restrictions were announced, over "ongoing uncertainty".
Airlines UK says it supports the latest restrictions "on the assumption" that the government will remove them "when it is safe to do so".
What the UK papers say
The decision to close all travel corridors to the UK from Monday morning is the focus of many of Saturday’s front pages.
The i newspaper brands the UK “Fortress Britain”, while the Daily Express says the “border crackdown” is “vital” as the government moves to protect the public from new variants of coronavirus.
The DailyTelegraph claims there are “already signs” that travel to the UK will not return to normal until well beyond 15 February – the end date for travel restrictions currently mooted by PM Boris Johnson.
The new rules could prove a "huge blow to holiday companies and airlines" if prolonged to the peak season, warns the Times.
Separately the Telegraph says the over-70s are expected to begin receiving their initial vaccination as early as next week.
The Daily Mirror has a report from the intensive care unit at Wolverhampton’s New Cross hospital where, it says, many of the patients fighting for their lives are now “much younger”.
The Financial Times picks up on the hundreds of thousands of new businesses that can now claim insurance payouts for Covid-related losses, after a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court on Friday.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to today’s live page. Here is a summary of the main coronavirus stories this morning.