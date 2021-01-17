PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Ten new mass Covid vaccination centres are to open in England from Monday, as the government tries to meet its target to give 15 million people in the UK their first jab by 15 February.

Blackburn Cathedral and St Helens Rugby Ground are among the venues chosen to join the seven hubs already in use.

People aged 80 or over, who live up to a 45-minute drive from a centre, are now being offered the choice of arranging a jab at one of the 17 centres, or at a pharmacy site through the national booking service.

Anyone not wanting to travel can wait to be contacted by their GP-led vaccination service or hospital.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, about 45% of those aged 80 and over have been vaccinated.

Writing in the Sunday Express, Health Secretary Matt Hancock calls on the public to commit to three pledges to "help out", "join up" and "stay informed".

Mr Hancock says: "We can see the way out of this pandemic. We are nearly on the home straight."

Where will the new mass vaccination centres be?

Bournemouth International Centre, Dorset

Taunton Racecourse, Somerset

Blackburn Cathedral, Lancashire

Salt Hill Activity Centre, Berkshire

Norwich Food Court, Norfolk

The Lodge in Wickford, Essex

Princess Royal Sports Arena, Lincolnshire

St Helens Rugby Ground, Merseyside

The park-and-ride at Askham Bar, York

Olympic Office Centre in Wembley, north London

Read more.