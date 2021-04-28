I have been going to sleep and waking up to WhatsApp groups full of strangers trying to help each other keep their loved ones alive. It’s a stream of pleas and offers - and this is repeated in real life, on the ground and on phone lines across India.

As the day goes on, I will update you on the threads and themes that come up – it’s been the story of India for weeks now since this devastating second wave.

Here’s a sample of what I see every hour, every day. (Names and times have been changed).

And it goes on. Suddenly, there’s a glimmer of good news.Someone in the group has shared a tweet of a journalist saying that he’s returned home after recovering from Covid-19. There’s a picture of the masked journalist in a car.

And then...