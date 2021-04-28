I have been going to sleep and waking up to
WhatsApp groups full of strangers trying to help each other keep their loved
ones alive. It’s a stream of pleas and offers - and this is repeated in real life, on the ground and
on phone lines across India.
As the day goes on, I
will update you on the threads and themes that come up – it’s been the story of
India for weeks now since this devastating second wave.
Here’s a sample of what I see every hour, every day. (Names and times have been changed).
And it goes on. Suddenly, there’s a glimmer of good
news.Someone
in the group has shared a tweet of a journalist saying that he’s returned home
after recovering from Covid-19. There’s a picture of the masked journalist in a
car.
And then...
How the crisis unfolds on WhatsApp
We are following a day in the life of India.
For many Indians that largely unfolds on their social networks- where they are either making or fielding calls for help for themselves or their loved ones.
As the pandemic cripples the country's healthcare system, the burden of finding everything from hospital beds to oxygen has fallen on family and friends. Our correspondents Soutik Biswas and Vikas Pandey are a part of some of these groups on WhatsApp.
We will be following some of the stories that unfold on these groups through the day.
Delhi's funeral pyres burn day and night
Across the capital city of Delhi, crematoriums have been forced to build makeshift funeral pyres as the city runs out of space to cremate its dead.
Delhi has also registered its highest death toll yet with officials saying 381 people had died in the last 24 hours.
Authorities are reportedly even cutting down trees in city parks for use as kindling on the pyres. Relatives of the dead have also been asked to help with cremations by piling wood and assisitng in other rituals - all this, while the death toll continues to rise.
Networks of Indian Americans on social media have been sharing ways to help, like information on outbreaks, vaccine availability, or the best organisations to donate to.
One charity's Facebook fundraiser for oxygen supplies has raised $4.4m from more than 63,000 donations in five days. Another geared towards underprivileged communities has raised more than $13,000.
Despite the separation, Indian families in the US are using the web to help in more tangible ways – through information on Whatsapp groups and sharing Google docs of hospital bed availability.
What do we know about the India variant?
There has been a lot of speculation about the new India variant as cases surge in the country.
Officially known as B.1.617, it was first detected in India in October 2020 (long before the current second wave). How widespread and dangerous it is, is actually still unclear.
Viruses mutate all the time, producing different versions or variants of themselves.
There’s also insufficient data on the new strain.
But fear about it and India’s rising numbers has led to many countries shutting out all flights from the country. Read more this here.
‘She died gasping for breath’
The story of Rajeshwari Devi, 58, who died after waiting for two days to get uninterrupted oxygen has become a depressingly familar one in India’s capital.
She kept waiting and gasping but it was too late by the time help arrived.
She spent around 36 hours in the emergency room on oxygen support in the northern Indian district of Robertsganj. And then the staff there told her family they were running out of oxygen and she needed to be moved to a bigger hospital but there was no ambulance or any promise of a bed.
The desperate family took her in their car to a hospital where a bed was available after a politician intervened. She had no oxygen support in the car - she died minutes before she could be admitted to hospital.
As we wake up to a new day in India, here's a glimpse at the situation in the country over the past 24 hours:
BreakingIndia records 200,000 Covid deaths amid surge
India has crossed another tragic threshold with officials saying that 200,000 people have died of Covid in the country as of Tuesday.
The country also saw more than 3,000 fatalities in one day for the first time, with officials saying that 3,286 people died on Tuesday. A recent surge of infections has brought the country to its knees - two million infections were recorded in just one week.
India currently has the fourth highest death toll in the world, behind the US, Brazil and Mexico. Yet in none of the those countries is the crisis as urgent as it is presently in India.
Inside the world's worst second wave
India’s second wave has struck with devastating force, with more than two million cases recorded in a week and 200,000 deaths overall.
Hospitals in numerous cities are being pushed to the brink, oxygen supplies are dangerously low and makeshift funeral pyres burn day and night.
Meanwhile, a thriving black market has emerged as people scramble to help their desperately ill family and friends.
It is against this backdrop that the BBC is bringing you a special day of coverage, speaking to our reporters across the country.
Edited by Ayeshea Perera
