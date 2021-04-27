Covid fines system muddled and unfair, say MPs

Reuters Copyright: Reuters Portugal has been reopening gradually and the prime minister said he hoped the worst was now over Image caption: Portugal has been reopening gradually and the prime minister said he hoped the worst was now over

For only the second time since the start of the pandemic, Portugal has reported no deaths in the past 24 hours. A strict lockdown imposed in mid-January, which is gradually being eased, has helped bring infection rates down to the lowest in the EU per capita. PM António Costa says if all goes well then the Portuguese are a week from entering a definitive phase in reopening.

Italian MPs will today vote on a €222bn package, mainly of EU grants and loans, presented to parliament by PM Mario Draghi yesterday. Some of the money will be earmarked for training staff to remove asbestos from buildings and phase in electric buses and high-speed railways. Mr Draghi told MPs last night the package represented "above all the destiny of our country.”

France now has more than 6,000 people being treated in intensive care, but President Emmanuel Macron has been outlining a gradual reopening of society in the coming weeks. After older children return to school and travel restrictions are lifted on 3 May, outdoor dining will return in mid-May and restaurants will reopen indoors at the end of May or the start of June in areas with lower infection numbers.

Spanish reports say officials are working on plans for crowds to be allowed back for the final matches in the La Liga season. Spectators haven’t been allowed in grounds since March 2020 – but they could be allowed back for the second weekend in May. France’s RMC Sport reports that discussions are also under way to allow 35% of supportersto watch the French cup final on 19 May.

German leaders concluded a vaccination summit last night with an agreement to make vaccinations open to all ages in June at the latest. Chancellor Angela Merkel says at that point anyone can try to get an appointment,which will be granted according to vaccine supply. The northern city of Hamburg has started vaccinating the homeless with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson drug.