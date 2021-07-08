Sunak
Sunak defends end of £20 universal credit boost

  1. Sunak defends cut to universal credit top-up

    Sunak
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended the decision to phase out the £20 weekly increase in universal credit introduced during the coronavirus crisis.

    "I think people understand what's right for a crisis, and what's meant to be temporary obviously is different when we get through that," he told Times Radio.

    Mr Sunak is due to speak on BBC Radio 4 shortly - stay here for updates.

  2. What's happening to universal credit?

    The £20-a-week increase to universal credit will be "phased out" in the autumn, the government confirmed on Wednesday.

    Universal credit is claimed by more than 5.5 million households in the UK.

    It was introduced to replace six benefits and merge them into one benefit payment for working-age people.

    The Covid top up was extended by six months in March - and Labour has called for it to continue beyond the autumn.

    Campaigners say the extra money - which is worth around £1,000 a year - has made the difference for some families between getting by and falling further into poverty.

