Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended the decision to phase out the £20 weekly increase in universal credit introduced during the coronavirus crisis. "I think people understand what's right for a crisis, and what's meant to be temporary obviously is different when we get through that," he told Times Radio. Mr Sunak is due to speak on BBC Radio 4 shortly - stay here for updates.
-
Details about how and when fully vaccinated
travellers can return from certain countries without having to quarantine
are to be set out later by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps
-
England's Euro 2020 progress could be behind infections rising faster
among men than women in the past two weeks, Imperial College London data
suggests
-
Russia has offered North Korea Covid
vaccines once again, amid reports that a harsh lockdown is leading to
extreme hunger
-
The Australian city of Sydney has recorded its highest daily rise
in Covid cases in months, despite being in lockdown
-
Thailand's plan to re-open the
country to foreign tourists in about 100 days has been thrown into doubt as
it sees a new spike in cases
Sunak defends cut to universal credit top-up
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended the decision to phase out the £20 weekly increase in universal credit introduced during the coronavirus crisis.
"I think people understand what's right for a crisis, and what's meant to be temporary obviously is different when we get through that," he told Times Radio.
Mr Sunak is due to speak on BBC Radio 4 shortly - stay here for updates.
What's happening to universal credit?
The £20-a-week increase to universal credit will be "phased out" in the autumn, the government confirmed on Wednesday.
Universal credit is claimed by more than 5.5 million households in the UK.
It was introduced to replace six benefits and merge them into one benefit payment for working-age people.
The Covid top up was extended by six months in March - and Labour has called for it to continue beyond the autumn.
Campaigners say the extra money - which is worth around £1,000 a year - has made the difference for some families between getting by and falling further into poverty.
