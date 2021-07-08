The £20-a-week increase to universal credit will be "phased out" in the autumn, the government confirmed on Wednesday.

Universal credit is claimed by more than 5.5 million households in the UK.

It was introduced to replace six benefits and merge them into one benefit payment for working-age people.

The Covid top up was extended by six months in March - and Labour has called for it to continue beyond the autumn.

Campaigners say the extra money - which is worth around £1,000 a year - has made the difference for some families between getting by and falling further into poverty.