AFP Copyright: AFP Dominic Raab Image caption: Dominic Raab

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is facing further pressure after it emerged a phone call requested by his officials to help interpreters flee Afghanistan was not made.

The UK government said Mr Raab was too busy to speak to his Afghan counterpart, with a junior minister being asked to do so instead.

But the Foreign Office now says it "was not possible" to arrange the call before the Afghan government collapsed.

Mr Raab has rejected demands from opposition parties to resign.

The British Armed Forces Minister, James Heappey, has insisted that a single phone call wouldn't have changed how events unfolded.

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Commons Defence Committee, said he agreed with Mr Heappey's statement but also suggested that it might be time for change within the Cabinet.

He told the BBC: "This government was put together back in December 2019 when the world looked very different indeed.

"You do need different skillsets, different types of leadership given the challenges that we now face, and I'm sure the prime minister will be considering that."