One of the people we’ve been hearing about is the King of Jordan, who secretly spent more than £70m ($100m) on a string of properties in the UK and US.

Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein has been King of Jordan for 22 years and is seen as a moderate Western ally in the Middle East.

The 59-year-old rules a country of 10 million people and has the power to appoint governments and approve legislation.

Jordan isn’t a wealthy country and receives international aid. The British government is one of its biggest financial backers and is giving £650m over five years.

King Abdullah’s sprawling property portfolio built up between 2003 and 2017.

At the same time, he has been accused of presiding over an authoritarian regime at home - with protests taking place in recent years amid austerity measures and tax rises.

Annelle Sheline, a Middle East analyst, says: “It's just very, very difficult for the average Jordanian to achieve a basic level of home and family, and a good job.

“So to have it really thrown in Jordanians’ faces that he's just been funneling money abroad all this time? That would look really bad.”

As we said earlier, lawyers for the king say he’s done nothing improper. They said he’d bought the houses with his personal wealth, which is also used to fund projects for Jordanians.