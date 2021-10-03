Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein has been King of Jordan for 22 years and is seen as a moderate Western ally in the Middle East.
The 59-year-old rules a country of 10 million people and has the power to appoint governments and approve legislation.
Jordan isn’t a wealthy country and receives international aid. The British government is one of its biggest financial backers and is giving £650m over five years.
King Abdullah’s sprawling property portfolio built up between 2003 and 2017.
At the same time, he has been accused of presiding over an authoritarian regime at home - with protests taking place in recent years amid austerity measures and tax rises.
Annelle Sheline, a Middle East analyst, says: “It's just very, very difficult for the average Jordanian to achieve a basic level of home and family, and a good job.
“So to have it really thrown in Jordanians’ faces that he's just been funneling money abroad all this time? That would look really bad.”
As we said earlier, lawyers for the king say he’s done nothing improper. They said he’d bought the houses with his personal wealth, which is also used to fund projects for Jordanians.
'Never been anything on this scale before'
The Pandora Papers investigation is the largest ever organised by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists – they’re the group that looked into a string of other leaks you might’ve heard of including the FinCen Files (2020), Paradise Papers (2017) and Panama Papers (2016).
“There’s never been anything on this scale,” says Fergus Shiel, the ICIJ’s managing editor. “It shows the reality of what offshore companies can offer to help people hide dodgy cash or avoid tax."
And his colleague Gerard Ryle says: “We are talking about some of the most famous people in the world that are in these documents. Presidents, prime ministers, government ministers…
“We’re not looking at a couple of million dollars here. We’re looking at trillions of dollars.”
'You know who': King of Jordan’s hidden £70m property empire
One of the most powerful people named in the Pandora Papers is the King of Jordan.
The leak reveals a network of secretly-owned companies used by Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein to spend more than £70m ($100m) on 15 homes since he became king in 1999.
The properties include three ocean-view homes in Malibu, California purchased for £50m ($68m) and properties in some of London’s most exclusive streets.
The people who set up the companies for the king were careful not to identify him – in one internal document he’s called “You know who”.
Lawyers for King Abdullah said he had used his personal wealth to buy the properties and that there was nothing improper about him using offshore companies to do so. They also said that he uses his wealth to fund projects for Jordan’s citizens.
The papers are named after the Greek myth of Pandora’s box. In the tale, Pandora opens a sealed box containing the forces of evil and suffering which, once released, were uncontainable.
Gerard Ryle, the director of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) - which organised the world-wide investigation of the files, says this leak was given the name because “we're opening a box on a lot of things”.
More than 140 media organisations are covering the hundreds of stories that have been unearthed from the papers – with BBC Panorama and the Guardian leading the investigation in the UK – so sit tight, there’s plenty to come.
A massive leak and a trove of stories to come
The secret wealth of some of the most powerful people on the planet has been revealed in one of the biggest leaks of financial documents in history.
The files - called the Pandora Papers - uncover how world leaders, politicians and celebrities have used secretive offshore services to shield their money.
Many of the transactions in the documents involve no legal wrongdoing but raise moral questions. Some figures face allegations of corruption and money laundering.
More than 600 journalists from over half the world’s countries have trawled through 12 million files to pick out the stories you’ll see over the next few days.
We’ll guide you through the revelations, explain what it all means and of course, why it matters.
Live Reporting
By Pandora Papers reporting team
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
- The King of Jordan spent more than £70m on 15 overseas homes - while the country he rules over is given hundreds of millions of pounds in aid by the UK and US
- Azerbaijan’s ruling family, the Aliyevs, secretly acquired UK property using offshore companies, including a £30m London office block for the president’s 11-year-old son
-
Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie purchased a London office by buying an offshore company. While there is no suggestion the Blairs hid their wealth, the structure of the deal meant they did not have to pay £312,000 in UK tax.
How big is the leak?
In short, pretty massive: almost 12 million leaked files make up the Pandora Papers.
They come from 14 financial services companies in countries including the British Virgin Islands, Panama, Belize, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Switzerland.
Combing through them has been the work of the biggest journalism partnership in history.
It’s taken 600 journalists - from more than half the world’s countries - several months to pick out the stories you’ll see over the next few days.
What's in one of the biggest financial leaks in history?
Some 35 current and former world leaders and more than 300 public officials from 91 countries are named in the Pandora Papers.
Today, we reveal how:
