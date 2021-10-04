The papers show Mohamed Amersi, who has given nearly £525,000 to the party since 2018, worked on a series of controversial deals for a Swedish telecoms company that was later fined $965m (£700m) in a US prosecution.
Speaking before his first speech as chancellor at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Sunak tells BBC Breakfast: "My understanding is we that carry out compliance checks in line with the referendums and political parties legislation that was put in place by the Labour government.
"Those are the compliance checks that are required by law. Those are the compliance checks that the party carries out."
A parliamentary report published earlier this year recommended steps to address the "risk that the current rules on donations from companies provide a route for foreign money to influence UK elections".
Secret assets of Kenyan president's family exposed
Mr
Kenyatta and six members of his family have been linked to 13 offshore
companies in Panama and the British Virgin Islands.
One
company owned by his brother had stocks and bonds worth $30m (£22m).
The president and his family have not yet responded to requests for comment.
The
documents also show that a foundation called Varies was set up in 2003 in
Panama, naming Mr Kenyatta's mother, Ngina, 88, as the first benefactor - and
Kenya's leader as second benefactor who would inherit it after her death.
The
purpose of the foundation and the value of its assets are unknown.
In
2018, Mr Kenyatta told the BBC's HARDtalk programme that his family's wealth was
known to the public, and as president he had declared his assets as required by
law.
"As
I have always stated, what we own - what we have - is open to the public. As a
public servant I'm supposed to make my wealth known and we declare every
year," he said.
"If
there's an instance where somebody can say that what we have done or obtained
has not been legitimate, say so - we are ready to face any court."
Pandora Papers the focus of Monday's front pages
BBCCopyright: BBC
The Guardian joins several other newspapers to lead with the Pandora Papers leak, which has exposed the dealings and secret wealth of world leaders, politicians and billionaires.
Among the revelations is how the King of Jordan secretly amassed £70m of UK and US property, Russian President Vladimir Putin's link to secret assets in Monaco and how former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife saved more than £300,000 in stamp duty when buying a £6.45m London townhouse.
You can read a review of this morning's newspaper front pages here.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Sunak to face questions over Tory donor Amersi
We’ll soon be hearing from Chancellor Rishi Sunak on BBC Breakfast and Radio 4’s Today programme.
This is where politicians, party members and potential donors gather for events and keynote speeches, as the party tries to rally support and raise funds.
Boris Johnson will be there alongside his fresh line up of ministers and thousands of party members. We’ll bring you all of the reaction from the conference as we get it.
Key revelations so far
BBCCopyright: BBC
As we mentioned, hundreds of journalists have been digging
into these documents. Here are some of the stories that have been uncovered:
The King of Jordan spent more than £70m on 15
overseas homes - while the country he rules over is given hundreds of
millions of pounds in aid by the UK and US
Azerbaijan’s ruling family, the Aliyevs, secretly
acquired UK property using offshore companies, including a £30m London
office block for the president’s 11-year-old son
Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie
purchased a London office by buying an offshore company. While there is no
suggestion the Blairs hid their wealth, the structure of the deal meant
they did not have to pay £312,000 in UK tax
Prominent Tory donor Mohamed Amersi, who contributed to Boris Johnson's leadership campaign, was involved in one of Europe's biggest corruption scandals
The leak also links Russian President Vladimir
Putin to secret assets in Monaco, and shows the Czech Prime
Minister Andrej Babis - facing an election later this week - failed to
declare an offshore investment company used to purchase two villas for
£12m in the south of France
You can read our main story on the Pandora Papers from last night here.
For those of you who are coming fresh to this story, here’s
what you need to know.
In a line: On Sunday, the secret wealth of hundreds
of world leaders, politicians and billionaires was exposed in the biggest leak
of financial documents in history.
Why it matters: Some 35 current and former world
leaders and more than 330 public officials from 90 countries are named in the
leaked documents, with some facing allegations of corruption, money laundering
and global tax avoidance.
Where they came from: The 12 million documents came
from 14 financial services companies in countries including the British Virgin
Islands, Panama, Belize, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and
Switzerland.
Welcome to day two of our coverage of the Pandora Papers,
where we are revealing the secret wealth and dealings of hundreds of world
leaders, politicians and billionaires in one of the biggest leaks of financial
documents.
-
The King of Jordan spent more than £70m on 15
overseas homes - while the country he rules over is given hundreds of
millions of pounds in aid by the UK and US
- Azerbaijan’s ruling family, the Aliyevs, secretly
acquired UK property using offshore companies, including a £30m London
office block for the president’s 11-year-old son
- Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie
purchased a London office by buying an offshore company. While there is no
suggestion the Blairs hid their wealth, the structure of the deal meant
they did not have to pay £312,000 in UK tax
-
Prominent Tory donor Mohamed Amersi, who contributed to Boris Johnson's leadership campaign, was involved in one of Europe's biggest corruption scandals
-
The leak also links Russian President Vladimir
Putin to secret assets in Monaco, and shows the Czech Prime
Minister Andrej Babis - facing an election later this week - failed to
declare an offshore investment company used to purchase two villas for
£12m in the south of France
How do political donations work in the UK?
The Pandora Papers leak has once again cast a spotlight on the funding of UK political parties by wealthy donors.
As we mentioned earlier, a major Conservative Party donor features prominently in the files.
So, how do donations work?
Electoral Commission rules mean any donation over £7,500 to a party has to be reported by that party, and the figure and the donor will be published.
The commission says it is up to the political party, individual or other organisation to check if the donation or loan is from a permissible source, and if they can accept it or not.
At present, donors only need to be on the UK electoral register. Once a party has checked that, they can accept as much money as they like.
You can read more about political party donations, and why they are so often controversial, here.
And if you’re in the UK, you can catch up with all the details by watching last night’s Panorama on iPlayer, or through the link at the top of this live page.
BreakingTory donor Amersi linked to corruption scandal
Today we’re looking at political party donors in the UK.
We can report that a prominent Tory donor who contributed to Boris Johnson's leadership campaign was involved in one of Europe's biggest corruption scandals.
Mohamed Amersi has given nearly £525,000 to the party since 2018.
Leaked documents reveal how he worked on a series of controversial deals for a Swedish telecoms company that was later fined $965m (£700m) in a US prosecution.
Mr Amersi denies any wrongdoing.
The 61-year-old is a corporate lawyer who worked as a consultant for Telia between 2007 and 2013.
Mr Amersi’s lawyers said the offshore company had been “vetted and approved by Telia” and that its involvement “did not raise any red flags” to him.
You can read the full story here.
