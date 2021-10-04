The Pandora Papers leak has once again cast a spotlight on the funding of UK political parties by wealthy donors.

As we mentioned earlier, a major Conservative Party donor features prominently in the files.

So, how do donations work?

Electoral Commission rules mean any donation over £7,500 to a party has to be reported by that party, and the figure and the donor will be published.

The commission says it is up to the political party, individual or other organisation to check if the donation or loan is from a permissible source, and if they can accept it or not.

At present, donors only need to be on the UK electoral register. Once a party has checked that, they can accept as much money as they like.

