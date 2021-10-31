Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images World leaders in Rome will discuss global warming today before they travel to Glasgow Image caption: World leaders in Rome will discuss global warming today before they travel to Glasgow

The COP26 conference is formally being opened this morning in Glasgow but many of the key players are in Rome for the G20 summit. The G20 is a global forum where 19 countries and the EU discuss major issues.

What happens there is really important for the climate summit because the G20 includes some of the world’s most polluting economies. In fact, the group is estimated to account for 80% of the world's emissions.

Lesser-developed countries, some of which are suffering from the worst effects of climate change, are relying on G20 nations to pledge more financial aid and come up with better targets on cutting their emissions.

There is a particular focus on China and India - the world’s 1st and 3rd largest emitters respectively on a country basis. They have not submitted more ambitious targets ahead of COP despite pressure from the US, and the conference’s hosts, the UK.