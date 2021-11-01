Radio 4’s Today programme has been examining the positions of a couple of the world’s biggest carbon emitters, starting with the biggest of them all: China.
President Xi Jinping is not attending, and Prof Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute, says this “suggests that he really doesn’t want to be engaged in the conversation in a way that would put China in a less than positive light”.
Prof Tsang says Xi has not travelled since the Covid pandemic, so it's not surprising he's not attending in person. But not attending virtually -Xi is sending a written statement - is “sending a clear signal”, the professor says.
The professor says climate change remains a priority for China, but the country has also been facing electricity shortages. Failing to keep the lights on could damage the leadership.
We need a military-style campaign - Prince Charles
The Prince of Wales will tell the COP26 summit that a "war-like footing" is needed to tackle the climate crisis when he addresses the opening ceremony of the conference later.
He is due to say: "We need a vast military-style campaign to marshal the strength of the global private sector, with trillions at its disposal."
The heir to the throne addressed world leaders at the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday - calling for "fine words" to be translated into "still finer actions".
I’m not in favour of more coal, says PM
As well as issuing a warning to world leaders that time is running out, Boris Johnson also addressed criticism that the UK is still considering a new coal mine - despite urging other nations to abandoning the polluting fuel source.
Pressed on the issue in his BBC interview, he said: "I'm not in favour of more coal. But it is not a decision for me, it is a decision for the planning authorities.”
It's the first time the prime minister has indicated he doesn’t want the plans to go ahead.
Making a stronger statement on coal could help negotiations - because persuading other nations to phase it out is one of the key goals the UK government has set for the UN conference.
What to expect from today’s events
Today is the first of the two-day world leaders’ summit, which will be led by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The opening ceremony will be held at 12:00 GMT, and you’ll be able to watch it live here. Starting in the early afternoon, leaders will address the summit.
Here are some key things to look out for:
As host nation, the UK wants all countries to commit to net zero emissions by 2050 - as well as big reductions by 2030
It also wants specific pledges on ending coal, petrol cars and protecting forests
Developing countries want to finally receive $100bn in promised annual funds to help them adapt to rising temperatures
Boris Johnson, known abroad for his jokes and colourful language, set a serious tone in an interview with the BBC.
He warned that the world has run down the clock by waiting to combat climate change and is now at “one minute to midnight”.
World leaders need to move from “aspiration to action”, he said, and an ambitious outcome from the summit was still “in the balance”.
The first big day at COP26
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the climate conference in Glasgow. It’s day two of COP26 but Sunday was mostly ceremonial. Today is when things start to get serious, with more than 100 world leaders taking part.
The organisers of the conference hope countries will put forward “high level ambition and action” towards securing global net zero emissions and limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. They also want efforts to help protect communities at risk and mobilise financial aid to developing nations.
It’ll be a busy day, but we are here to help you make sense of it. Our correspondents and experts in Glasgow, across the UK and around the world will put the announcements into context and explain what they mean to all of us.
As host nation, the UK wants all countries to commit to net zero emissions by 2050 - as well as big reductions by 2030
It also wants specific pledges on ending coal, petrol cars and protecting forests
Developing countries want to finally receive $100bn in promised annual funds to help them adapt to rising temperatures
