Radio 4’s Today programme has been examining the positions of a couple of the world’s biggest carbon emitters, starting with the biggest of them all: China.

President Xi Jinping is not attending, and Prof Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute, says this “suggests that he really doesn’t want to be engaged in the conversation in a way that would put China in a less than positive light”.

Prof Tsang says Xi has not travelled since the Covid pandemic, so it's not surprising he's not attending in person. But not attending virtually -Xi is sending a written statement - is “sending a clear signal”, the professor says.

The professor says climate change remains a priority for China, but the country has also been facing electricity shortages. Failing to keep the lights on could damage the leadership.