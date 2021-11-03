Delegates at COP26 have been given a flavour of the carbon footprint of their meals at the summit. But can we really reduce emissions through our diet?
Switching to a plant-based diet can help fight climate change, according to a major report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which says the West's high consumption of meat and dairy is fuelling global warming.
With world leaders out of the picture, the task of getting 197 countries to agree on climate goals falls to negotiating teams, who will head for backrooms to try to find common ground on gaps in the Paris agreement and ramping up climate action. For everyone else, it’s finance day, with finance ministers and senior industry leaders in attendance to hear from big names.
What to watch?
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to outline plans to make the UK the world’s first net-zero financial centre in his speech at 09:00 GMT. There could be international announcements on funding for greener technologies. And we should hear an update about efforts to make up the pot for the $100bn (£73bn) a year promised to poorer countries to help them adjust to climate change.
How does it affect me?
The world will require trillions of pounds of investment to switch to a low-carbon economy. Banks and other financial institutions can influence this shift through the money they lend to energy companies. How you save and invest can make a difference to the climate. You can demand action or choose greener organisations.
What happened yesterday?
Before we cover today’s developments, let’s look back at what happened yesterday at the summit.
It was the final day of the conference for many world leaders:
US President Joe Biden used a final speech to hail the progress made so far - and criticise China and Russia’s leaders for not attending
“I can't think of any two days where more has been accomplished when dealing with climate,” he said
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was upbeat - saying: “I am cautiously optimistic… With talks with around 120 world leaders, we have pulled back a goal or perhaps even two"
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for countries to push harder
“We have seen hard things not get done in the past, but that is no reason to not continue to believe we can push harder and bring more people along, and rise to the moment, that quite frankly, citizens around the world are expecting of us collectively,” he said
Can we make a difference by changing out diet?
So should there be limits on eating meat?
We've taken a look and answered some of the other questions you have too.
Sunak to set out UK aim to become net zero finance leader
As we've been reporting, today is finance day at the COP26 summit. The world's finance leaders will gather to discuss how we can afford the push to net zero.
Among them is UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak - who is due to speak at around 09:00 GMT.
We're expecting to hear him outline how UK companies will soon need to highlight how they plan to achieve net zero by the UK's target date of 2050.
Sunak will outline the move as part of a bid to make the UK the first net zero financial centre.
He will say advances have been made to "rewire the entire global financial system for net zero" under the UK's leadership of the conference.
It's already been broadly welcomed by some green groups - but the Green Alliance says the plan will not happen fast enough.
You can read more about what he's expected to announce here.
Watch: Behind the scenes at COP26
Thousands of scientists, leaders, delegates and journalists from all over the world have converged on Glasgow for COP26.
Their discussions on climate change and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions will take place behind closed doors in Glasgow's SEC Centre.
So what's it like inside? The BBC's science editor, David Shukman, went to take a look.
UK firms to be ordered to prove how they will hit net zero target
Today at COP26 is all about finance - and under new Treasury rules, most big UK firms and financial institutions will be forced to show how they intend to hit climate change targets.
By 2023, they will have to set out detailed public plans for how they will move to a low-carbon future - in line with the UK's 2050 net-zero target.
Plans will be submitted to an expert panel to ensure they are not just spin.
But net-zero commitments will not be mandatory and green groups say the proposals do not go far enough.
Firms and their shareholders will be left to decide how their businesses adapt to this transition, including how they intend to decarbonise the emissions they finance.
What to watch out for today - and why it matters
Helen Briggs
What’s happening today?
There were several key announcements:
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of developments at COP26 - the ongoing UN climate summit in Glasgow.
We’ll bring you updates throughout the day as the conference focuses on financing the world’s climate goals.