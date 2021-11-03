reut Copyright: reut

As we've been reporting, today is finance day at the COP26 summit. The world's finance leaders will gather to discuss how we can afford the push to net zero.

Among them is UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak - who is due to speak at around 09:00 GMT.

We're expecting to hear him outline how UK companies will soon need to highlight how they plan to achieve net zero by the UK's target date of 2050.

Sunak will outline the move as part of a bid to make the UK the first net zero financial centre.

He will say advances have been made to "rewire the entire global financial system for net zero" under the UK's leadership of the conference.

It's already been broadly welcomed by some green groups - but the Green Alliance says the plan will not happen fast enough.

