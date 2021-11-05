PA Media Copyright: PA Media

It is the climate summit’s youth day today and we are expecting thousands of young people to join a march through Glasgow, organised by campaigner Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement.

With speeches scheduled afterwards, our environment correspondent Helen Briggs says we can expect to hear whether young activists are encouraged by the deals struck so far, or whether they consider them - as the Swedish teenager puts it - more "blah, blah, blah".

Activist Anna Brown says the event will demonstrate a need to move climate discussions away from "enclosed" spaces.

"The message is that the system of COPs - we've had 26 now - that system isn't working," she says. "So we need to uproot that system."

Read more