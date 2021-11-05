Live
Young people take a stand on climate change
Greta Thunberg to lead campaign march through Glasgow
It is the climate summit’s youth day today and we are expecting thousands of young people to join a march through Glasgow, organised by campaigner Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement.
With speeches scheduled afterwards, our environment correspondent Helen Briggs says we can expect to hear whether young activists are encouraged by the deals struck so far, or whether they consider them - as the Swedish teenager puts it - more "blah, blah, blah".
Activist Anna Brown says the event will demonstrate a need to move climate discussions away from "enclosed" spaces.
"The message is that the system of COPs - we've had 26 now - that system isn't working," she says. "So we need to uproot that system."
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to day six of our live coverage of the COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow.
Today’s theme is young people and public empowerment - and there’s plenty to come.
Younger activists will soon take to the streets of Glasgow to demand climate action, with Greta Thunberg and fellow activist Vanessa Nakate among those expected.
Throughout the day, we’ll be hearing directly from young people already experiencing the effects of climate change.
We'll also be joined by BBC Young Reporters, Maisie Goodwin and Nel Richards, who will be reporting for us as guest journalists for the day.