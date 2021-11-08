Tuvalu's Ministry of Justice, Communication and Foreign Affairs Copyright: Tuvalu's Ministry of Justice, Communication and Foreign Affairs

A minister from the Pacific island nation of Tuvalu has recorded a speech to COP26 standing knee-deep in the ocean to highlight the threat of rising sea levels.

Foreign Minister Simon Kofe recorded the message last week to be shown at a conference event on Tuesday.

Images of the speech have been widely shared on social media - with many praising the effective message it sends.

"The statement juxtaposes the COP26 setting with the real-life situations faced in Tuvalu due to the impacts of climate change and sea-level rise and highlights the bold action Tuvalu is taking to address the very pressing issues of human mobility under climate change," Mr Kofe said about the speech.