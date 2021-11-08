Minister gives sea speech to highlight climate threat
A minister from the Pacific island nation of Tuvalu has recorded a speech to COP26 standing knee-deep in the ocean to highlight the threat of rising sea levels.
Foreign Minister Simon Kofe recorded the message last week to be shown at a conference event on Tuesday.
Images of the speech have been widely shared on social media - with many praising the effective message it sends.
"The statement juxtaposes the COP26 setting with the real-life situations faced in Tuvalu due to the impacts of climate change and sea-level rise and highlights the bold action Tuvalu is taking to address the very pressing issues of human mobility under climate change," Mr Kofe said about the speech.
Companies who fail to go green 'have no future'
As we have been reporting, richer countries are coming under pressure to agree to net-zero targets on greenhouse gases well before 2050.
A huge part of that challenge will be to convince companies to go green.
A former UK energy minister is warning that, if they don't, they will go under.
Lord Barker, who is now the chairman of aluminium giant EN+, wants polluters to be charged about $100 (£73) per tonne of carbon they emit in developed countries.
"The idea that there won't be any collateral damage in the economy is for the birds." he says.
"If you are a high fossil fuel-dependent business with no real way of kicking that fossil fuel dependency, you don't have a future."
Millions more at risk of flooding
World leaders will today be hearing from people worst affected by the consequences of climate change and researchers say that flooding impacts more people than any other environmental disaster.
A recent study found the percentage of the global population at risk from flooding has risen by almost a quarter since the year 2000.
The analysis shows migration and a growing number of flood events are behind the rapid increase and the authors say by 2030 millions more will experience increased flooding due to climate and demographic change.
The research found the key drivers of flooding are heavy rainfall, tropical storms or surges and snow and ice melt.
Dam breaks represented less than 2% of floods but had the highest increased incidence in terms of population exposed.
The conference is now moving into the critical, behind doors phase of the negotiations.
As one participant explained it, the first week of COP26 was all sugar rush, the second will be about sobering up and getting down to business.
So how much progress has really been made in the opening days of COP26 and what are the main challenges that lie ahead?
"None of the countries that has a net zero target has implemented sufficient short term policies to put itself on a trajectory towards net zero," says Dr Niklas Höhne, from the New Climate Institute, which monitors and assesses national carbon cutting plans.
"Right now it's more a vision, or imagination. And it's not matched by action."
The failure of the richer nations to fulfil their promise of $100bn by 2020 has undoubtedly damaged trust, there is work underway to put in place a new, more substantial payment from 2025.
But the demonstrations have been largely peaceful, with relatively few flashpoints - bringing praise from one of Scotland's top police officers.
Assistant
Chief Constable Gary Ritchie says: "For such a highly significant event, to reach the end of
the first week with fewer than 50 arrests being made is testament to the fact
the relationship between protesters and the police has been largely
non-contentious.
"I
very much hope this atmosphere continues into the second week ahead of COP26
coming to its conclusion next weekend."
What do the poorest countries want from climate summit?
Today's summit is about poorer countries telling world leaders about the devastating impact climate change has on their communities and what they want them to do about it.
The least developed
countries have set out their priorities for
negotiations. They want richer and developed countries to:
Fulfil a pledge to provide $100bn (roughly equivalent to £73bn at
current exchange rates) each year in finance to help reduce emissions and adapt
to climate change
Agree to net-zero targets on greenhouse gases well before 2050, with
specific targets for major emitters such as the US, Australia and countries in
the EU
Acknowledge the loss and damage they have experienced, such as the
effects of rising sea levels or frequent flooding
Finalise rules on how countries will implement previous agreements.
There is deep
frustration among the leaders of developing nations that the richest in the
world have not met their previous commitments.
Kenya's president
Uhuru Kenyatta said: "Before making new pledges, start by fulfilling the
existing ones."
What's happening in Glasgow today, who is coming and why it matters
What’s happening today? Things are getting serious as the UK seeks an
over-arching deal it will hope to agree (by consensus) with all 197
parties this week. Difficult days (and nights!) of hard talking lie ahead as
negotiators battle over the shape of a package of measures. The deal will need
to tackle carbon cuts, money for countries to adapt to rising temperatures and
the really tricky issue of loss and damage - these are the impacts of climate change that countries just
can’t adapt to. They will also have
to solve outstanding technical issues – quite the workload with five days left!
What to look out for? Former US president Barack Obama will be visiting the
COP and, undoubtedly, will attract significant media attention. Other things to
keep an eye on are the “stocktake”. COP President Alok Sharma will take stock
of what sort of agreement he thinks can be achieved. Mr Sharma has already
issued some bullet points on this. Look out for the reactions of countries and
observers.
How will it affect me? The aim of these talks is to ensure that the world
does its utmost to keep global temperature rises under 1.5C this century. Failure to
do that could see a rapid increase in dangerous climate impacts like floods,
fires and heatwaves which will impact people all over the world, rich and poor
alike.
UK pledges £290m to help poorer countries cope with climate change
Today’s talks will hone in on the billions of dollars rich
countries have promised to poorer nations to help them cope with the impact of
climate change.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of day eight of the global climate summit in Glasgow.
Today’s focus will be on the practical solutions needed to adapt to climate impacts and address loss and damage in countries worst affected.
World leaders will be hearing from communities ravaged by the consequences of climate change such as flood, drought and wild fires.
They will outline what richer countries should be doing to help – including delivering on their climate finance promises.
And later we'll be putting your questions to a former top climate negotiator, who will give us an insight into what happens behind closed doors.