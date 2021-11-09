Reuters Copyright: Reuters

We are inching closer to the end of the climate summit, but a final overarching deal is not yet in place. It will need all 197 countries to agree so there are some late nights ahead.

Behind the scenes, pairs of ministers will be discussing how to move forwards on the key sticking points remaining - they were asked on Monday to team up.

Events today will focus on the theme Gender, Science and Innovation.

Women and girls globally are disproportionately affected by climate change and female leaders will be sharing their successes in tackling climate change.

And experts will discuss how science can be used to find us solutions and monitor our changing world.

What to look out for

Change is what everyone wants from this summit - so watch today for analysis of whether promises made in Glasgow are moving the dial on global progress to curb climate change. We expect the independent group Climate Action Tracker to update their predictions on global temperature rises at 14:00 today.

The UK Met Office will say in a new report that a 2C rise in global temperatures will put 1 in 8 of us at risk of extreme heat stress which is potentially fatal.

How will it affect me?

Commitments made by governments in Glasgow could change how we live our lives, including on things like how we eat our homes, how we travel, and what we eat.

The aim of these talks is to ensure that the world does its utmost to keep global temperature rises under 1.5C this century. Failure to do that could see a rapid increase in dangerous climate impacts like floods, fires and heatwaves which will impact people all over the world, rich and poor alike.