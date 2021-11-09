The number of people affected by a potentially fatal combination
of heat and humidity could increase nearly 15-fold with a 2C temperature rise, according to the UK Met Office.
It says the number of people in areas affected by extreme heat stress
would rise from 68 million today to around one billion.
Outdoor
workers would need regular rests. And people with heart and lung problems, the
very young and the elderly would also be at risk from a combination of heat and
humidity.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Our bodies sweat to cool off but, because water evaporates slower in more humid conditions, that causes our internal body temperature to rise.
In a separate study, the consultants McKinsey estimate that with just 1.5C of warming above pre-industrial levels by 2030, almost half of the world’s population could be exposed to one of a number of climate hazards in the next decade.
That could include heat stress, drought, flood, or water stress. A temperature rise of at least 2C is expected unless emissions are cut radically.
What’s happening today?
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
We are inching closer to the end of the climate
summit, but a final overarching deal is not yet in place. It will need all 197
countries to agree so there are some late nights ahead.
Behind the scenes, pairs of ministers will be
discussing how to move forwards on the key sticking points remaining - they
were asked on Monday to team up.
Events today will focus on the theme Gender,
Science and Innovation.
Women and girls globally are disproportionately
affected by climate change and female leaders will be sharing their successes
in tackling climate change.
And experts will discuss how science can be used to
find us solutions and monitor our changing world.
What to look out for
Change is what everyone wants from this summit - so
watch today for analysis of whether promises made in Glasgow are moving the
dial on global progress to curb climate change. We expect the independent group
Climate Action Tracker to update their predictions on global temperature rises
at 14:00 today.
The UK Met Office will say in a new report that a
2C rise in global temperatures will put 1 in 8 of us at risk of extreme heat
stress which is potentially fatal.
How will it affect me?
Commitments made by governments in Glasgow could
change how we live our lives, including on things like how we eat our homes,
how we travel, and what we eat.
The aim of these talks is to ensure that the world
does its utmost to keep global temperature rises under 1.5C this century.
Failure to do that could see a rapid increase in dangerous climate impacts like
floods, fires and heatwaves which will impact people all over the world, rich
and poor alike.
Welcome
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of developments at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this Tuesday.
The inequalities that make women and girls more vulnerable to the effects of climate change are high on the agenda today.
The UK government is preparing to announce £165m to tackle the gender inequalities brought about through climate change.
Glasgow will also welcome Little Amal, the giant puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee who has "walked" 8,000km (4,970 miles) from Syria over four months.
Meanwhile, negotiations have entered a critical phase ahead of this weekend's summit deadline.
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC ReutersCopyright: Reuters Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Fatal combination' of rising heat and humidity
Roger Harrabin
BBC environment analyst
The number of people affected by a potentially fatal combination of heat and humidity could increase nearly 15-fold with a 2C temperature rise, according to the UK Met Office.
It says the number of people in areas affected by extreme heat stress would rise from 68 million today to around one billion.
Outdoor workers would need regular rests. And people with heart and lung problems, the very young and the elderly would also be at risk from a combination of heat and humidity.
Our bodies sweat to cool off but, because water evaporates slower in more humid conditions, that causes our internal body temperature to rise.
In a separate study, the consultants McKinsey estimate that with just 1.5C of warming above pre-industrial levels by 2030, almost half of the world’s population could be exposed to one of a number of climate hazards in the next decade.
That could include heat stress, drought, flood, or water stress. A temperature rise of at least 2C is expected unless emissions are cut radically.
What’s happening today?
We are inching closer to the end of the climate summit, but a final overarching deal is not yet in place. It will need all 197 countries to agree so there are some late nights ahead.
Behind the scenes, pairs of ministers will be discussing how to move forwards on the key sticking points remaining - they were asked on Monday to team up.
Events today will focus on the theme Gender, Science and Innovation.
Women and girls globally are disproportionately affected by climate change and female leaders will be sharing their successes in tackling climate change.
And experts will discuss how science can be used to find us solutions and monitor our changing world.
What to look out for
Change is what everyone wants from this summit - so watch today for analysis of whether promises made in Glasgow are moving the dial on global progress to curb climate change. We expect the independent group Climate Action Tracker to update their predictions on global temperature rises at 14:00 today.
The UK Met Office will say in a new report that a 2C rise in global temperatures will put 1 in 8 of us at risk of extreme heat stress which is potentially fatal.
How will it affect me?
Commitments made by governments in Glasgow could change how we live our lives, including on things like how we eat our homes, how we travel, and what we eat.
The aim of these talks is to ensure that the world does its utmost to keep global temperature rises under 1.5C this century. Failure to do that could see a rapid increase in dangerous climate impacts like floods, fires and heatwaves which will impact people all over the world, rich and poor alike.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of developments at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this Tuesday.
The inequalities that make women and girls more vulnerable to the effects of climate change are high on the agenda today.
The UK government is preparing to announce £165m to tackle the gender inequalities brought about through climate change.
Glasgow will also welcome Little Amal, the giant puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee who has "walked" 8,000km (4,970 miles) from Syria over four months.
Meanwhile, negotiations have entered a critical phase ahead of this weekend's summit deadline.