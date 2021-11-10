Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is returning to Glasgow later to push for progress as the summit enters its final days.

Mr Johnson will urge governments to bridge any remaining gaps between them.

He will be joined by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, as he meets ministers and senior delegates.

Delegates will be working to strike a deal before the summit ends on Friday.

Mr Johnson said: "Negotiating teams are doing the hard yards in these final days of COP26 to turn promises into action on climate change. There's still much to do."

He added: "This is bigger than any one country and it is time for nations to put aside differences and come together for our planet and our people. We need to pull out all the stops."