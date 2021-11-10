The United Nations has just published the first draft of a potential agreement for the summit.
UK PM Boris Johnson returns to the summit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is returning to Glasgow later to push for progress as the summit enters its final days.
Mr Johnson will urge governments to bridge any remaining gaps between them.
He will be joined by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, as he meets ministers and senior delegates.
Delegates will be working to strike a deal before the summit ends on Friday.
Mr Johnson said: "Negotiating teams are doing the hard yards in these final days of COP26 to turn promises into action on climate change. There's still much to do."
He added: "This is bigger than any one country and it is time for nations to put aside differences and come together for our planet and our people. We need to pull out all the stops."
Strengthen emissions targets, urges draft agreement
The United Nations has just published the first draft of a potential agreement for the summit.
The "cover decision" urges countries to "revisit and strengthen" their emissions cutting targets for 2030 in their national action plans by the end of 2022, in order to meet the goal to try to limit global warming to 1.5C.
The seven-page document expresses alarm and concern that human activities have caused about 1.1C of warming to date. It says the impacts of climate change are already being felt in every region.
It stresses the urgency of increased ambition and action in relation to cutting emissions and calls for countries to accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels.
It also and for developed countries to at least double their collective provision of climate finance to help developing countries.
The decision will now have to be negotiated and agreed by countries attending the summit, which ends on Friday.
Good morning and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of developments at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this Wednesday.
The United Nations climate agency has just published a first draft of the political decision countries will issue at the end of the summit on Friday.
Negotiators from nearly 200 countries will now work from the draft - known as the "cover decision" - to strike a final deal on how they will cut emissions to avoid temperature rises of above 1.5C.
Meanwhile, it is also transport day with a flurry of announcements expected around aviation, hydrogen power, shipping and other transport-related themes.
The UK has already announced that new heavy goods vehicles sold from 2040 will need to have zero emissions.