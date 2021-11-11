Each day at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow has been given a theme, and today the focus is on "cities, regions and built environment".

Organisers say that the events today will bring together national, regional and city level leaders, alongside the private sector, to discuss climate action.

At one of the events this morning, the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish members of the Under2Coalition - a group made up of state and regional governments - will talk about what action they're taking.

Later this afternoon, ministers and mayors will also gather for a discussion on buildings.

More on the schedule here.