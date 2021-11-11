Today is Cities Day at COP26 - what does that mean?
Each day at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow has been given a theme, and today the focus is on "cities, regions and built environment".
Organisers say that the events today will bring together national, regional and city level leaders, alongside the private sector, to discuss climate action.
At one of the events this morning, the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish members of the Under2Coalition - a group made up of state and regional governments - will talk about what action they're taking.
Later this afternoon, ministers and mayors will also gather for a discussion on buildings.
Fossil fuel subsidies are measures taken by governments that artificially lower the price of coal, oil, or natural gas.
These take two forms: tax breaks or direct payments that reduce the cost of producing fossil fuels, and "consumption subsidies" to cause price cuts for consumers, such as setting fixed prices at petrol stations
Consumption subsidies are often seen in lower-income countries - largely to help alleviate poverty through measures that can make cooking gas cheaper, or lower the cost of transport.
Leaders urged to help negotiators get deal over the line
As we mentioned in our introduction, we're now into the final 48 hours of talks at COP26 and world leaders are being urged to help get a climate deal over the line.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended the summit on Wednesday and urged leaders not to sit on their hands but to speak to negotiators to give them room to manoeuvre and get a deal done.
His visit came after the UK COP presidency published a first draft of a deal that could be struck in Glasgow, which urged countries to bring forward more ambitious plans in the next year for cutting emissions by 2030.
The draft also calls for long-term net zero plans and action on climate finance, as well as calls for an acceleration of phasing out coal and subsidies for fossil fuels - a first for such a UN text.
Mr Johnson, who headed back to London after his visit, faced calls from Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and shadow business secretary Ed Miliband to stay for the last days of the talks to push for an ambitious outcome.
What to look out for today
Helen Briggs
Environment correspondent in Glasgow
The big story will be whether any progress has been made on the draft pact published yesterday that will define how the world tackles climate change this decade.
A new draft of text had been expected overnight, though it has not yet been published. We’ll see whether yesterday’s seven-page document has been strengthened or watered down. Of course, it’s still a draft, and the final version may look very different.
The big sticking point remains climate finance: that is, money flowing from richer nations to poorer ones to help them build greener economies and cope with the impacts of extreme weather. There will also be further scrutiny of the plan to keep the goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5C within reach. All countries have to agree to the text and we’ll get a better indication later today of what the priorities are and whether a deal can be done.
It’s also cities day at COP26, with a call for cities and regions across the world to commit to net zero emissions by 2050. With homes in the UK responsible for 16% of carbon emissions, there’s a focus on making houses more energy-efficient.
US-China talks 'will put pressure on other countries'
There was a surprise declaration from the US and China yesterday
– the world’s biggest CO2 emitters. According to China, it was agreed after
some 30 meetings over the past 10 months.
Bernice Lee, who works on climate change at the think tank Chatham
House, said it was a “useful contribution” to find out the two superpowers had
been talking – but it was a “sideshow, not the main show.”
“What they have agreed is the floor,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today
programme – and it’s now “important that all countries work together for an
ambitious package”.
But there are good things in the declaration, she added. “They have used
stronger language than they’ve used before on the climate crisis.”
Aubrey Webson, who is the UN ambassador for Antigua and Barbuda,
said: “I think it
will be helpful in making other countries come to the table a little quicker.
“They’re
now going to be under greater pressure because two big countries have come to
the table and have come to the table decisively and hopefully that puts a
little more pressure on many of the partners who are a little bit more
reluctant.”
What happened yesterday?
It was a big day for news at the conference.
There was a surprise announcement from the US and China who have vowed to work together to achieve the 1.5C temperature goal. The two
countries – who are the world's two biggest CO2 emitters – are now expected to
hold a meeting as early as next week
A draft of the final deal was published, urging
countries to submit their carbon-cutting targets sooner – by the end of next
year. It also called for more help for poorer countries. Critics say the draft
text isn’t ambitious enough
Alok Sharma – the president of COP26 – suggested
“near-final texts” of any climate deal could be published overnight. However, as
yet we haven’t seen any
The focus of COP26 on Wednesday was travel.
Dozens of countries have promised to phase out petrol and diesel-powered cars
but the US, China and Germany haven't signed up
Good morning
Throughout the day we’ll be bringing you the latest coverage of the COP26
climate summit in Glasgow.
We’re now into the final 48 hours of talks at the conference
and negotiators are trying to get an agreement over the line.
