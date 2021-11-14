EPA Copyright: EPA Members of the India and China delegations on the last day - in the final moments, the two countries pushed to water down the deal Image caption: Members of the India and China delegations on the last day - in the final moments, the two countries pushed to water down the deal

While the Glasgow Climate Pact is an ambitious attempt to rein in rising temperatures, the last-minute row over coal has undoubtedly cast a shadow over the deal.

India was joined by China in pushing for a watering down of this key commitment, insisting on "phasing down" rather than "phasing out".

It was a brazen display of geo-political muscle that left developing countries and island states with little choice but to go along with the changes.

The new pact comes just a few days after another notable Chinese achievement.

Last Wednesday, the Xinhua news agency trumpeted the fact that the country produced more coal than ever before on a single day.

Seen in that light, the agreement reached here after extended negotiations looks like a limp sticking-plaster for the deep wound that's threatening life on this planet.

Read more from Matt.