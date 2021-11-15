As we've reported this morning, people who have not been fully vaccinated are in lockdown in Austria as the country is experiencing a surge in Covid infections.
But over the weekend, hundreds of people protested outside the chancellery in the capital, Vienna, waving banners that read: "Our bodies, our freedom to decide."
One female protester said she was demonstrating "to fight for my rights". "It is totally discriminatory what is happening here," she said.
However, Prof Eva Schernhammer, of the Medical University of Vienna, says the measures are needed, warning that hospital intensive care units are filling up. "It's already projected that within two weeks we'll have reached the limit," she says.
About 65% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated - one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.
Meanwhile, the seven-day infection rate is more than 800 cases per 100,000 people, which is one of the highest in Europe.
How have Covid passes been received in other countries?
As we've been reporting, Covid passes are now a significant feature of life for people in both Wales and Austria - so how have they been received in other countries?
Menna Michoudis lives in Skiathos, Greece, and has to show her printed pass in public buildings, including supermarkets and on public transport.
She says people had been "split" over passes, but small businesses have had to make "difficult decisions" over whether to only allow the vaccinated, or limit capacity.
"For those who are vaccinated it means we can return to a sense of normality but others are not happy with this situation because doing several tests a week comes at a cost," she adds.
Menna Price lives in Italy, where green passes have been needed for over a month and every person needs a pass to go to work - whether it is in the public or private sector, or "anything that is inside".
Young people and teenagers also need one for sports events.
"I think it is a sensitive issue because it is not so easy to impose a green pass on every citizen and the reaction has been quite a mixed bag of very strong feelings," she says.
But she adds the system is "smooth" and has given some "normality".
She says: "We had to ask for the Covid passes and it does take some time because everyone needs to show their pass, but generally people have reacted quite well to them and people who did not have them realised they were not going to get access without them."
Covid passport rules broadened in Wales
Last month, Wales introduced rules requiring visitors to nightclubs and large events to show they are fully vaccinated, have tested negative for Covid or have recently had the virus to enter.
From today, that requirement has been extended to cinemas, theatres and concert halls.
Now, other industries fear they will be next.
The Welsh Beer and Pub Association says it is a "concerning" time for hospitality businesses - adding: "Case numbers are falling in Wales, so bringing in this measure would be counter-productive and put brewers and pubs in jeopardy even though data shows hospitality not to be a significant source of transmission."
The Welsh government says no decision on extending passes to hospitality had been made.
Anyone aged over 16 in Wales can get an NHS Covid pass if they are fully vaccinated or have had a negative lateral flow test in the previous 48 hours.
Around the world people are getting used to post-lockdown life with vaccines doing the heavy lifting against Covid-19 as restrictions are eased. In China, however, a hard elimination policy remains where the pandemic first began.
A person walks into a five-star hotel to ask briefly for directions and ends up in two weeks quarantine because a guest had some coronavirus contact. One crew member on a high-speed train has close contact with an infected person, and a trainload of passengers is sent to quarantine for mass testing. In Shanghai Disneyland, 33,863 visitors suddenly have to undergo mass testing because a visitor the day before got infected.
Welcome to life in the country which now feels like a perpetual, back-to-zero-Covid world.
As
of today, anyone over 12 years of age, who isn’t vaccinated or hasn’t recently
recovered from coronavirus, will only be able to leave their homes for
essential reasons such as work, exercise or shopping for food.
Austria’s
Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg says the lockdown is not an easy step to
take.
But he says it is necessary because of what he called the shamefully low
vaccination rate in the country.
Over the next 10 days, police will carry out
random spot checks on people in public spaces.
Those who don’t have a vaccination
or recovery certificate will be fined.
The vaccine-sceptical far-right Freedom
Party has called the move divisive. Other critics have questioned whether the
move is constitutional.
Austria introduces lockdown for unvaccinated
As we just mentioned, about two million people who have not been fully vaccinated are in lockdown in Austria, which is facing a surge in Covid cases.
They can only leave home for certain reasons, including going to work and buying food, during the initial 10-day period.
"We are not taking this step lightly but unfortunately it is necessary," Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg says.
With about 65% of the population fully vaccinated, the country has one of the lowest rates in western Europe.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Protests in Vienna over Covid measures
