As we've been reporting, Covid passes are now a significant feature of life for people in both Wales and Austria - so how have they been received in other countries?

Menna Michoudis lives in Skiathos, Greece, and has to show her printed pass in public buildings, including supermarkets and on public transport.

She says people had been "split" over passes, but small businesses have had to make "difficult decisions" over whether to only allow the vaccinated, or limit capacity.

"For those who are vaccinated it means we can return to a sense of normality but others are not happy with this situation because doing several tests a week comes at a cost," she adds.

Menna Price Copyright: Menna Price

Menna Price lives in Italy, where green passes have been needed for over a month and every person needs a pass to go to work - whether it is in the public or private sector, or "anything that is inside".

Young people and teenagers also need one for sports events.

"I think it is a sensitive issue because it is not so easy to impose a green pass on every citizen and the reaction has been quite a mixed bag of very strong feelings," she says.

But she adds the system is "smooth" and has given some "normality".

Pascale Jones Copyright: Pascale Jones

Restaurateur Pascale Jones lives in France, where people must show a health pass to enter most venues, including medical centres.

She says: "We had to ask for the Covid passes and it does take some time because everyone needs to show their pass, but generally people have reacted quite well to them and people who did not have them realised they were not going to get access without them."