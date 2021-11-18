Covid passes are now needed for cinemas, theatres and concert halls in Wales, as well as nightclubs and large events.

But what are they?

They're a digital pass that people can show on their smartphone, computer or laptop. Anyone who's over the age of 18 has to show the pass to prove they're fully vaccinated or they've had a negative lateral flow test in the previous 48 hours.

Passes are also a way of proving you do not need to self-isolate, if you have been identified as a close contact of a positive Covid case. They can be used when travelling abroad too.

Here's some more about Wales' passes.