Wales' Covid passes - what are they and who needs them?
Covid passes are now needed for cinemas, theatres and concert halls in Wales, as well as nightclubs and large events.
But what are they?
They're a digital pass that people can show on their smartphone, computer or laptop. Anyone who's over the age of 18 has to show the pass to prove they're fully vaccinated or they've had a negative lateral flow test in the previous 48 hours.
Passes are also a way of proving you do not need to self-isolate, if you have been identified as a close contact of a positive Covid case. They can be used when travelling abroad too.
'Super bleak' picture in Germany: Latest around Europe
A record 65,371 daily infections have been reported in the
past 24 hours in Germany, and the head of the RKI public health institute has
spoken of a “super bleak” prognosis. “We’ve never been as worried as we
are now,” said Lothar Wieler, referring to the increasing number of seriously ill Covid
patients.
New proposals for Covid measures go before parliament in Berlin today.
The three parties working on forming a new government want Covid passes required
for buses and trains and in workplaces, and anyone unvaccinated has to take
a daily test.
Elsewhere, several European countries are seeing record infections. Belgium
has responded by imposing a four-day home-working week from Saturday and Austria
is considering further measures, on top of its lockdown for some two million
unvaccinated people.
The Czech government meets today to approve plans to
ban unvaccinated people from public events and services from Monday. Neighbouring Slovakia
wants workplaces and non-essential shops to be accessible only to vaccinated
staff or to people who could prove they have recovered from infection.
A partial lockdown is already under way in the Netherlands,
where booster vaccinations start today.
Reuters
Germany has recorded its highest daily number of Covid cases for the second day in a row
Restrictions are being tightened in other parts of Europe amidst the rise in cases, including Belgium, which is temporarily making home working mandatory four days a week and Austria, which has introduced a lockdown for unvaccinated people
Wales might extend Covid pass use for Christmas
In Wales, Covid passes might have to be used over Christmas in order to keep pubs and restaurants open, says First Minister Mark Drakeford.
The decision won’t be made until early December however, he says, but the government is “keeping the option of extending the use of the Covid pass” if cases climb and there’s more pressure on the NHS.
They are already needed for cinemas, theatres, nightclubs and large events.
He was unveiling the country’s latest 21-day review of Covid regulations, in which he said there would be no rule changes in the coming three weeks.
You can read more about it here.
