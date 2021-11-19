We have more detail now on the announcement that, from today, travellers who have had a booster vaccine or third dose will be able to show that through the NHS Covid Pass.

The government says booster and third doses will not be added to the domestic Covid pass because people in the UK are not currently required to receive booster doses to qualify as fully vaccinated.

It will also not be necessary to show evidence of a booster for travel into England at this time, the government says.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to show their vaccine status if they are travelling abroad.

“This update to the NHS Covid Pass will mean people can have their complete medical picture at their fingertips if they are going on holiday or seeing loved ones overseas."

BBC Copyright: BBC

Over 13 million booster and third jabs have now been administered in the UK.

This week, the government accepted the advice from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to expand boosters to those aged 40-49.