Omicron cases increasing daily worldwide, says WHO
Here's a bit more detail on our main headline - the World Health Organization's warning that all countries should prepare for potential surges of Covid.
The WHO's regional director for the western Pacific, Dr Takeshi Kasai, says the geographic distribution of the new Omicron variant is “likely already wider than currently reported”.
But Dr Kasai adds that lessons have been learned from the spread and handing of the Delta variant.
Dr Babatunde Olowokure, WHO regional emergency director, says that blanket travel bans can only delay the entry of the variant into countries.
He says the WHO is working with a “large number” of research institutions to study Omicron, but to date they have received no information to suggest a need to change the approach to the pandemic adopted by countries so far.
The WHO says that mask wearing, physical distancing, hand hygiene, crowd avoidance, contact tracing and case isolation, and vaccination all remain important.
Health officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) say the number of countries reporting the detection of the new Omicron variant are “increasing daily”, and its distribution is “likely already wider than currently reported”
They say all countries must prepare for potential new surges connected to Omicron, but that lessons learned from the spread and handing of the Delta variant still apply
President Biden has announced plans to step up coronavirus testing in the US and tighten rules for travellers amid a series of Omicron cases. From next week, all international arrivals must get a Covid test in the 24 hours before they depart
A UK trial finds the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines give the best overall booster response
Two men in the southern Indian state of Karnataka have tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant - the first cases in the country
The risk of catching and becoming very sick from Covid remains higher for people belonging to certain ethnic groups, a UK review finds
The UK government has been accused of failing to put adequate measures in place to prevent its Covid business loan scheme falling victim to fraudsters
