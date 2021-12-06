As we've reported, the return of pre-departure Covid tests for travellers to the UK will come into force on Tuesday - as the country tightens its travel restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

It means that from 04:00 GMT on Tuesday, travellers aged 12 and over will be required to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken no earlier than 48 hours before arriving in the UK.

Nigeria has also been added to the UK's red list, meaning arrivals will have to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel.

But Prof Paul Hunter says the restrictions will have a “very minor impact” on the spread of Omicron - which is believed to be more infectious than the dominant Delta variant.

"I think everything that we do has some benefit but I think the travel restrictions at this stage will have a very minor impact on how we we are likely to see things develop over the coming weeks," he says.