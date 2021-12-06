It means that from 04:00 GMT on Tuesday, travellers aged 12 and over will be required to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken no earlier than 48 hours before arriving in the UK.
Nigeria has also been added to the UK's red list, meaning arrivals will have to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel.
But Prof Paul Hunter says the restrictions will have a “very minor impact” on the spread of Omicron - which is believed to be more infectious than the dominant Delta variant.
"I think everything that we do has some benefit but I think
the travel restrictions at this stage will have a very minor impact on how we we
are likely to see things develop over the coming weeks," he says.
One of the problems with travel restrictions like this is it then demotivates other countries to actually be open about their own situations for fear of what they would see as what they would see as economic sanctions from Paul Hunter Professor in medicine, University of East Anglia
One of the problems with travel restrictions like this is it then demotivates other countries to actually be open about their own situations for fear of what they would see as what they would see as economic sanctions
Omicron will likely start out-competing Delta in UK within weeks - expert
This morning we’ve been hearing from Prof Paul Hunter, an
expert in infectious diseases from the University of East Anglia, who tells BBC
Breakfast the Omicron variant will probably become the UK’s dominant Covid
variant within weeks.
Omicron “is spreading rather more quickly than the Delta
variant”, he says, pointing to a “rapid increase” is in cases in South Africa.
“How it’s likely to spread in UK is still uncertain, but I
think the early signs are it will probably spread quite quickly and probably
start outcompeting Delta, and become the dominant variant probably within the next
weeks or a month or so at least.”
He says the remaining question we face is how harmful this variant
is.
Hunter estimates the UK is likely to already have more than
1,000 cases of Omicron in the UK.
Official figures from the UK’s Health
Security Agency say there have been 246 confirmed cases.
Good morning
Welcome to our live
coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We'll be bringing you updates from the UK and around the world throughout the day.
Here are some of the top stories we are covering first thing this morning:
Prof Paul Hunter, an expert in infectious diseases, tells the BBC that Omicron could become the UK's dominant variant within weeks
Edited by Francesca Gillett
Future pandemics could be more lethal than the current Covid
crisis, Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of thecreators of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, has warned
People can now show evidence of a negative
Covid test to get into clubs, concerts or large events in Scotland. Previously, it was just proof of vaccination
The return of pre-departure Covid tests for travellers to the
UK will come into force on
Tuesday
Former health secretary Matt Hancock said breaking social
distancing guidance, which led to his resignation, was "a
failure of leadership"
South Africa is preparing its hospitals for more admissions
amid a fourth wave driven by the Omicron variant, President Cyril Ramaphosa
says
South Africa: Omicron driving fourth Covid wave
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned the country is now heading “into a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections”.
“We are experiencing a rate of infections that we have not seen since the pandemic started,” he said in a statement, adding that the Omicron variant "appears to be dominating new infections in most provinces".
"Over the last week, the number of daily infections has increased five-fold. Nearly a quarter of all Covid-19 tests now come back positive," the president said.
He stressed that the authorities "have been preparing hospitals to admit more patients".
Omicron was first detected in South Africa in November, quickly spreading around the world despite travel bans and other restrictions.
