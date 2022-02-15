Djokovic: I'm not part of anti-vaccination movement

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic has given an exclusive interview to the BBC's Amol Rajan where he has finally addressed the fallout from his controversial deportation from Australia.

In a wide-ranging discussion, his first since he was detained in Melbourne in January, Djokovic says that he would rather miss out on future tennis trophies than be forced to get a Covid vaccine.

Here are some of the key things to know from the interview:

The 20-time major winner says that he is willing to sacrifice his chance to compete for future Grand Slam titles and risk his opportunity to become statistically the greatest tennis player of all time over the issue

But he rejects association with the broader anti-vax movement, noting that he simply supports the right to choose

He addresses speculation about the timing of his positive coronavirus case in December and discusses his own attitude towards the vaccine

He also rejects accusations that a positive Covid-19 test in December, which saw him granted a travel exemption, was tampered with

The Serb tells the BBC that his medical exemption request was made anonymously, and it was accepted by two independent Australian panels

