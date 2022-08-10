EPA Copyright: EPA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the war in Ukraine began with Crimea and must end with its liberation.

Zelensky made those comments during his nightly video address on Tuesday, just hours after a string of explosions hit a Russian airbase in Crimea and killed one person.

He did not mention Tuesday's blasts but said: "Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up."

Crimea is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine - but the Black Sea peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014 after a referendum which the global community sees as illegitimate.

Many Ukrainians see this as the start of their war with Russia.

