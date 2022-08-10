Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the war in Ukraine began with Crimea and must end with its liberation. Zelensky made those comments during his nightly video address on Tuesday, just hours after a string of explosions hit a Russian airbase in Crimea and killed one person. He did not mention Tuesday's blasts but said: "Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up." Crimea is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine - but the Black Sea peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014 after a referendum which the global community sees as illegitimate. Many Ukrainians see this as the start of their war with Russia. Read more here .
Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up, Zelensky says
At least 12 people killed in Ukraine overnight
Shelling has left at least 12 people dead overnight in Ukraine, officials are reporting.
On his social media channels, Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Valentyn Reznichenko says 11 people died in his region, in the city of Nikopol, after heavy shelling from Russia.
Reznichenko says it's very difficult to remove the bodies from under the rubble.
He urges people to seek shelter.
Meanwhile in Zaporizhzhia, home to Europe's largest nuclear plant, one person has been killed.
