The explosions in Dzhankoi are a "reminder" that Russian-occupied Crimea is "about warehouses explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves", Ukraine’s presidential advisor says.

In a tweet, Mykhailo Podolyak says : "Morning near Dzhankoi began with explosions.

A reminder: Crimea of normal country is about the Black Sea, mountains, recreation and tourism, but Crimea occupied by Russians is about warehouses explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves. Demilitarization in action."

It comes after Russia reported explosions and a fire at an ammunition storage at a military base in Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.