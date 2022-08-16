Still from video showing fire
Russia blames fire for fresh Crimea explosions

Updates from BBC correspondents: Hugo Bachega and James Waterhouse in Kyiv, Will Vernon in Moscow

All times stated are UK

  1. Ukrainian adviser: Demilitarization in action

    The explosions in Dzhankoi are a "reminder" that Russian-occupied Crimea is "about warehouses explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves", Ukraine’s presidential advisor says.

    In a tweet, Mykhailo Podolyak says: "Morning near Dzhankoi began with explosions.

    Quote Message: A reminder: Crimea of normal country is about the Black Sea, mountains, recreation and tourism, but Crimea occupied by Russians is about warehouses explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves. Demilitarization in action."

    It comes after Russia reported explosions and a fire at an ammunition storage at a military base in Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

  2. Large blasts in Russian-controlled Crimea

    A transformer substation on fire after blast in Dazhankoi region, Crimea
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: A transformer substation on fire in Dazhankoi region, Crimea

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage. Russian media is reporting explosions and a fire at a military base in Crimea this morning.

    Moscow annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and these latest blasts come days after an apparent Ukrainian attack at another base destroyed Russian warplanes.

    Videos circulating on social media this morning show large blasts in the northern part of the peninsula.

    Russia’s defence ministry said there were no serious casualties in an explosion at an ammunition depot in the town of Mayskoye.

    Emergency services were responding to the incident and evacuating local people, Russian media said.

    Stay with us for the latest updates.

