Merrick Garland
US attorney general to give press conference

Edited by Gareth Evans

  1. We had no notice of statement - White House

    While we're still not sure what the US attorney general's statement will be about, a White House official has just said they were not given advanced notice of the statement.

  2. What has Donald Trump said about the search warrant?

    Donald Trump
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Donald Trump in New York City on 10 August

    Former President Donald Trump reacted angrily to the search warrant, saying it was “not necessary or appropriate” and characterising it as a political “witch-hunt”.

    “Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-world countries,” he said in a statement following the search. “Sadly, America has become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before.”

    A number of Republican officials officials have publicly spoken in defence of Trump after the search, including his former Vice-President Mike Pence.

    In a series of Tweets, Pence - who distanced himself from Trump amid speculation he may launch a 2024 presidential run - said he shares “deep concern” over the “unprecedented” search of Trump’s property.

  3. What happened at Mar-a-Lago?

    Mar-a-Lago
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Exterior of Mar-a-Lago on 9 August

    On Monday, the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home in Mar-a-Lago.

    The search warrant was reportedly linked to an investigation into the handling of classified and sensitive material.

    Various US media outlets have reported that Trump, a Republican, allegedly removed classified records from the White House and took them to Mar-a-Lago.

    According to Lindsey Halligan, a lawyer for Trump, between 30 and 40 gloved FBI agents and 10 to 15 vehicles - including a rental truck - took part in the search.

    So far, neither the FBI or Department of Justice have commented.

  4. Welcome

    US Attorney General Merrick Garland
    Copyright: Reuters

    Hello and welcome to our online coverage. We’re shortly expecting a statement from the US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

    We don’t know what it’s about, but it comes days after former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was searched by FBI agents.

    Follow along here for the latest updates.

