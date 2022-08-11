While we're still not sure what the US attorney general's statement will be about, a White House official has just said they were not given advanced notice of the statement.
Hello and welcome to our online coverage. We're shortly expecting a statement from the US Attorney General Merrick Garland.
We don't know what it's about, but it comes days after former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was searched by FBI agents.
While we're still not sure what the US attorney general's statement will be about, a White House official has just said they were not given advanced notice of the statement.
What has Donald Trump said about the search warrant?
Former President Donald Trump reacted angrily to the search warrant, saying it was “not necessary or appropriate” and characterising it as a political “witch-hunt”.
“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-world countries,” he said in a statement following the search. “Sadly, America has become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before.”
A number of Republican officials officials have publicly spoken in defence of Trump after the search, including his former Vice-President Mike Pence.
In a series of Tweets, Pence - who distanced himself from Trump amid speculation he may launch a 2024 presidential run - said he shares “deep concern” over the “unprecedented” search of Trump’s property.
What happened at Mar-a-Lago?
On Monday, the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home in Mar-a-Lago.
The search warrant was reportedly linked to an investigation into the handling of classified and sensitive material.
Various US media outlets have reported that Trump, a Republican, allegedly removed classified records from the White House and took them to Mar-a-Lago.
According to Lindsey Halligan, a lawyer for Trump, between 30 and 40 gloved FBI agents and 10 to 15 vehicles - including a rental truck - took part in the search.
So far, neither the FBI or Department of Justice have commented.
Hello and welcome to our online coverage. We’re shortly expecting a statement from the US Attorney General Merrick Garland.
We don’t know what it’s about, but it comes days after former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was searched by FBI agents.
Follow along here for the latest updates.