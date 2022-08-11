Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Donald Trump in New York City on 10 August Image caption: Donald Trump in New York City on 10 August

Former President Donald Trump reacted angrily to the search warrant, saying it was “not necessary or appropriate” and characterising it as a political “witch-hunt”.

“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-world countries,” he said in a statement following the search. “Sadly, America has become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before.”

A number of Republican officials officials have publicly spoken in defence of Trump after the search, including his former Vice-President Mike Pence.

In a series of Tweets, Pence - who distanced himself from Trump amid speculation he may launch a 2024 presidential run - said he shares “deep concern” over the “unprecedented” search of Trump’s property.