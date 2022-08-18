Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the Ukraine war. Here are the main developments so far today:
UN secretary general Antonio Guterres is in Ukraine to meet the country's president Voldoymyr
They will discuss ways to find a political solution to the war, increasing Ukraine’s grain exports and the risk of catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been occupied by Russian forces since early March
Guterres also plans to visit the Black Sea port of Odesa on Friday, where grain exports have resumed from Ukraine under a deal brokered by the UN and Turkey
Earlier, Russia's Foreign Ministry dismissed a proposal by Guterres to demilitarise the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Heavy shelling has been taking place around the nuclear facility in recent days, with both sides blaming each other
Elsewhere, Russian forces are continuing to shell residential areas in Kharkiv, with at least nine civilians killed and dozens injured overnight
