Antonio Guterres in Lviv
UN chief in Ukraine amid nuclear plant alarm

  1. Welcome

    UN Secretary-General Guterres visits Lviv
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: UN chief Antonio Guterres will meet Ukraine and Turkey's leaders to discuss ways to find a political solution to the war

    Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the Ukraine war.

    Here are the main developments so far today:

    • UN secretary general Antonio Guterres is in Ukraine to meet the country's president Voldoymyr
    • They will discuss ways to find a political solution to the war, increasing Ukraine’s grain exports and the risk of catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been occupied by Russian forces since early March
    • Guterres also plans to visit the Black Sea port of Odesa on Friday, where grain exports have resumed from Ukraine under a deal brokered by the UN and Turkey
    • Earlier, Russia's Foreign Ministry dismissed a proposal by Guterres to demilitarise the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
    • Heavy shelling has been taking place around the nuclear facility in recent days, with both sides blaming each other
    • Elsewhere, Russian forces are continuing to shell residential areas in Kharkiv, with at least nine civilians killed and dozens injured overnight
