Reuters Copyright: Reuters There has been a string of attacks against Russian military sites and equipment in Crimea over the last week (photo from village of Mayskoye earlier this week) Image caption: There has been a string of attacks against Russian military sites and equipment in Crimea over the last week (photo from village of Mayskoye earlier this week)

More drone attacks against Russian targets have been reported in Crimea and other occupied parts of Ukraine.

"Smoke rises above the headquarters of the Black Sea fleet of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol," the Suspilne Ukrainian public broadcaster reported this morning, citing local media and posting video from the scene.

The BBC has not yet been able to verify the attacks.

Russian media said a raid against a port in the west of Crimea was thwarted on Friday.

Videos filmed in Crimea showed Russian air defence intercepting targets in the skies over Sevastopol, Yevpatoriya and Zaozerne. Russian occupying authorities said these were Ukrainian drones, but this has not been independently verified by the BBC.

There has been a string of attacks against Russian military sites and equipment in Crimea over the last week, which Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for.

The peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014.