Russia is likely “increasingly struggling” to motivate auxiliary forces in the Donbas region of Ukraine, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In its latest update on the war , it says Commanders are likely resorting to financial incentives to encourage these troops, who are there to offer extra support to soldiers already in the area, to join the combat.

“A consistent contributing factor to these problems is Russia’s classification of the war as a ‘special military operation’ which limits the state’s powers of legal coercion,” it says.

It comes after a video was circulated on Ukrainian social media channels on 15 August reportedly showing elements from a military unit of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) refusing to be deployed as part of offensive operations in Donetsk, the report adds.