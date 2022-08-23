Russia requests UN meeting over Zaporizhzhia plant
Russia is calling for the United Nations Security Council to hold a meeting about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
The nuclear plant, which is the largest in Europe, was taken over by Russian troops in March but Ukrainian technicians still operate it.
In recent weeks, the area around the facility has come under heavy artillery fire, with Kyiv and Moscow blaming each other for the attacks.
Last week, Russia wrote to the Security Council warning of planned "provocations" by Ukraine at the plant, news agency Tass reported citing a diplomat.
World leaders and nuclear experts have voiced their concerns over a potential nuclear disaster if something is not done to bring fighting in the area to a halt.
Unease settles over Kyiv amid US warnings
James Waterhouse
Kyiv correspondent, BBC News
In Kyiv, there is a very different feel to the city, even compared to the last few weeks, amid the US warning that Russia could intensify attacks to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day tomorrow.
Public gatherings are banned and we’ve heard air raid sirens this morning. These days they're less frequent, but still present.
On the main street in Kyiv, the government has put captured Russian tanks and armoured vehicles on display. Its a stark contrast to this time last year, when President Volodymyr Zelensky marched down that same street with his military in tow in a show of strength.
Now we have a big moment in Ukraine’s calendar, Independence Day, which Russia has used over the years to increase its operations in Ukraine, notably through supporting militants in the east of the country.
This year there is especially a tone of caution, because we are in a period where we have seen longer range strikes deep into occupied Crimea and the killing of the daughter of a prominent Russian propagandist.
And unlike last year, Ukraine is under a full-scale invasion.
US urges citizens to leave Kyiv immediately
More now on that warning from the US State Department which believes
Russia is planning to step up its attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure
and government buildings in the coming days.
Based on downgraded US intelligence an official said: "Given
Russia's track record in Ukraine, we are concerned about the continued threat that
Russian strikes pose to civilians and civilian infrastructure."
The US embassy in Kyiv has urged US citizens who are still
in Ukraine to leave the country immediately.
Polish president in Kyiv to discuss more military support
Adam Easton
Warsaw Correspondent
In the last half an hour Polish President Andrzej Duda has arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv by train in order to discuss further military support and supplies to Ukraine.
The head of Duda’s office, Pawel Szrot, said the visit was made at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“His visit includes a meeting with the president, talks on supporting Ukraine in the military sense, in the sense of supplying equipment the country needs to defend against Russian aggression, as well as economic, humanitarian and political support,” Szrot told reporters in Warsaw.
Welcome back to our live coverage
Good morning and thanks for joining our live coverage of the war in Ukraine.
Here is a recap of the latest developments:
The US state department has warned that Russia could intensify attacks on civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days
Mass events in the capital Kyiv have been banned until Thursday, ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day tomorrow, following warnings of Russian artillery strikes on the city
An extended curfew has also been announced in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv lasting until Thursday
It follows a warning from President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday that Russia could try something “particularly ugly” to mark the anniversary, which comes six months after Russia invaded Ukraine
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the killing of Darya Dugina, the daughter of one of Russia's top propogandists, a “vile crime”
Yesterday, Moscow blamed Ukrainian security services for the bombing that killed the 29-year-old. Kyiv denies involvement.
