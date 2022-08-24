The United States will announce $3bn in fresh military aid to Kyiv as Ukraine marks its Independence Day, as well as the six-month anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The announcement from the White House is expected later today, a US official confirmed, and comes after Washington warned that Moscow could be planning strikes on major civilian targets in Ukraine around its national holiday.

The military funding will help Ukraine acquire more weaponry, ammunition and other supplies for its armed forces, the Associated Press reports.

It would mark the biggest single military aid package from the US to help Ukraine after it already provided more than $10bn in aid to Kyiv since the start of the war.