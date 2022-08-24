The United States will announce $3bn in fresh military aid to Kyiv as Ukraine marks its Independence Day, as well as the six-month anniversary of the Russian invasion.
The announcement from the White House is expected later today, a US official confirmed, and comes after Washington warned that Moscow could be planning strikes on major civilian targets in Ukraine around its national holiday.
The military funding will help Ukraine acquire more weaponry, ammunition and other supplies for its armed forces, the Associated Press reports.
It would mark the biggest single military aid package from the US to help Ukraine after it already provided more than $10bn in aid to Kyiv since the start of the war.
Six months on: Key moments in the Ukraine war so far
Today marks the six-month point of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Here is a quick recap of how the war has progressed so far:
24 February: After months of speculation, Vladimir Putin launches the invasion of Ukraine, describing it as a "special military operation" with the aim of "demilitarisation and denazification" of the country
1 August: First grain ship leaves Ukraine under a landmark deal with Russia which had been blockading Ukrainian ports since February
'Russia’s war has been costly and strategically harmful' - MoD
Today's national holiday in Ukraine also coincides with the six-month anniversary of the Russian invasion on 24 February.
In its latest update, the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has reflected on the conflict and where Russian forces stand now.
It says that President Vladimir Putin has sought to solidify Russia's influence in Ukraine since 2014, but after invading six months ago Moscow realised it needed more "modest objectives" after its aim of "toppling the government and occupying most of the country" had failed.
The MoD says that the Russian offensive in the eastern Donbas region "is making minimal progress" with a "major Ukrainian counterattack" anticipated.
It says that Russia is suffering from shortages of munitions, vehicles and personnel, with morale "poor" among many troops and the army "significantly degraded".
"Its diplomatic power has been diminished and its long-term economic outlook is bleak. Six months in and Russia’s war has proven both costly and strategically harmful," the MoD adds.
Zelensky warns 'hideous Russian provocations are possible'
As Ukrainians mark Independence Day, the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a fresh warning about potential Russian attacks.
In his usual late night address, he said Ukraine is celebrating "the day of our flag" while "fighting against the most dreadful threat to our statehood".
He urged people to follow safety rules in place in cities such as Kyiv and Kharkiv, including curfews and air raid sirens.
"[Today] is an important day for all of us. And that is why this day, unfortunately, is also important for our enemy," he said.
"We must be aware that [today] hideous Russian provocations and brutal strikes are possible.
"The Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence, special services will do everything to protect people - as much as possible. And we will certainly respond to any manifestation of Russian terror."
Zelensky also outlined some of the activies planned to mark the national holiday, including awards for people "from all walks of life" who have helped with the war effort.
Muted Independence Day celebrations amid fear of attacks
Hugo Bachega
Reporting from Kyiv
Independence Day in Kyiv usually sees a massive military parade through the city centre.
But today, instead of Ukrainian tanks, destroyed or seized Russian army vehicles are on display on Khreshatik Street. And no celebrations will be held.
Amid fears Russia could use the date to strike cities across the country, public events in the capital have been banned for two days. Residents have been urged to take the air raid sirens seriously.
The day also marks six months since the start of the Russian invasion.
Tensions have been particularly high in recent days, after a string of explosions and attacks in Russian-occupied Crimea and the assassination of the Russian political commentator Daria Dugina near Moscow over the weekend.
In his nightly address, President Zelensky warned of “disgusting Russian provocations and brutal strikes” and said Ukraine would “definitely respond to any manifestation of Russian terror”.
The conflict has killed thousands of civilians – the UN puts the number at 5,500, although the true figure is much higher – while one third of the population has been forced from their homes.
On the frontlines, the war seems to be at a deadlock. And there’s no prospect of peace talks any time soon.
Independence Day attacks will get powerful response – Zelensky
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged a
"powerful response" to any attacks by Russia that coincide with
Ukraine's Independence Day.
Yesterday he said that Russia could do "something
particularly ugly".
US officials warned that Russia is likely to step up its efforts
to attack civilian targets in Ukraine in the coming days.
