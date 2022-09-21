Trump accused of inflating net worth by billions

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The decision to move ahead with a fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump and three of his children raises the political stakes for the former president.

That's because this is one of several ongoing investigations into Trump. These range from his businesses, his efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, to his handling of classified government documents. Several of these have heated up in the last few weeks.

The advancement of another major investigation into Trump gives his Democratic rivals more fodder as the midterm elections on 8 November loom ever nearer.

While Trump is not on the ballot, Democrats have sought to tie Republican candidates to the former president, his policies and his alleged conduct.

He has spun the multiple investigations as a partisan witch hunt, and has portrayed himself and his supporters as victims of political persecution.

Trump, meanwhile, continues to hold rallies across the country and has not ruled out a run for president in 2024.