At 15:00 (13:00 BST), Vladimir Putin will hold a signing
ceremony to annex four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine – Luhansk and
Donetsk in the east, and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south – following
self-styled referendums condemned by Ukraine and the West as a sham.
The ceremony will take place in the Kremlin in the presence of
MPs, senators, and the leaders of the four regions.
Then, in the evening, a celebration and concert will take place
near Red Square in central Moscow. There have been reports that people are
being paid to attend the event.
At a similar event after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Putin
appeared on stage and addressed the crowd.
Ukraine says its plans remain unchanged
Hugo Bachega
Reporting from Kyiv
Ukraine says its plans remain unchanged: the offensive to recapture all territory that is now in Russian hands continues.
Officials here say the annexation doesn’t have any legitimacy, and is Moscow's reaction to recent defeats on the battlefield. But the announcement is likely to lead to an escalation in this war.
The Kremlin may say that any attack on those areas will be seen as an attack on Russian land. Russian forces control most of Luhansk and Kherson regions, but only parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.
Western countries say they will not recognise any Russian declaration and have threatened to impose more sanctions.
In his evening address, President Zelensky urged Russians to stop President Putin before the violence and chaos unleashed in occupied areas spreads to Russia itself.
Welcome
President Vladimir Putin is preparing to hold a signing ceremony
today, as Russia annexes four more areas of Ukraine.
The so-called referendums – condemned by Ukraine and the West as
a sham - were held in Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and in Zaporizhzhia and
Kherson in the south.
Putin will make a speech at the ceremony at 15:00 Moscow time
(13:00 BST).
Today's events echo Russia's annexation of Crimea back in 2014,
which also followed a discredited vote and was heralded by a victory speech.
Stick with us as we bring you updates on the latest
developments.
Live Reporting
Edited by Nathan Williams
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
.Copyright: .
US will 'never recognise' Russia's annexation attempts
US President Jo Biden has sent a stark warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is due to declare on Friday that four occupied Ukrainian regions will join Russia.
The Kremlin claims Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson backed annexation in five-day referendums - even though these so-called votes have been called a scam outside of Russia.
"The United States, I want to be very clear about this, will never, never, never recognise Russia's claims on Ukraine sovereign territory," Biden says.
The US will also impose new sanctions on Russia as a result of the annexation.
Read the full story here.
Locals flee Russian annexation
James Waterhouse
Reporting from Zaporizhzhia
Every day, convoys of people arrive in a supermarket car park in Zaporizhzhia city, escorted in by police vehicles.
They've made the hazardous trip out of Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine, finally reaching the relative safety of this regional capital still firmly under Ukrainian control.
And yet this is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia is formally annexing, after a five-day exercise it called a referendum and Ukraine and the West condemned as a sham.
Among those handing their papers to police is Anton Osenev, who says the Russians tried to mobilise him twice to fight against his own country, around his home city of Melitopol.
"We weren't home for the first attempt," he says. "On the second occasion they stayed at our house for some time".
Read more here.
What is happening today?
At 15:00 (13:00 BST), Vladimir Putin will hold a signing ceremony to annex four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine – Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south – following self-styled referendums condemned by Ukraine and the West as a sham.
The ceremony will take place in the Kremlin in the presence of MPs, senators, and the leaders of the four regions.
Then, in the evening, a celebration and concert will take place near Red Square in central Moscow. There have been reports that people are being paid to attend the event.
At a similar event after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Putin appeared on stage and addressed the crowd.
Ukraine says its plans remain unchanged
Hugo Bachega
Reporting from Kyiv
Ukraine says its plans remain unchanged: the offensive to recapture all territory that is now in Russian hands continues.
Officials here say the annexation doesn’t have any legitimacy, and is Moscow's reaction to recent defeats on the battlefield. But the announcement is likely to lead to an escalation in this war.
The Kremlin may say that any attack on those areas will be seen as an attack on Russian land. Russian forces control most of Luhansk and Kherson regions, but only parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.
Western countries say they will not recognise any Russian declaration and have threatened to impose more sanctions.
In his evening address, President Zelensky urged Russians to stop President Putin before the violence and chaos unleashed in occupied areas spreads to Russia itself.
Welcome
President Vladimir Putin is preparing to hold a signing ceremony today, as Russia annexes four more areas of Ukraine.
The so-called referendums – condemned by Ukraine and the West as a sham - were held in Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south.
Putin will make a speech at the ceremony at 15:00 Moscow time (13:00 BST).
Today's events echo Russia's annexation of Crimea back in 2014, which also followed a discredited vote and was heralded by a victory speech.
Stick with us as we bring you updates on the latest developments.