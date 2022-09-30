US President Jo Biden has sent a stark warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is due to declare on Friday that four occupied Ukrainian regions will join Russia.

The Kremlin claims Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson backed annexation in five-day referendums - even though these so-called votes have been called a scam outside of Russia.

"The United States, I want to be very clear about this, will never, never, never recognise Russia's claims on Ukraine sovereign territory," Biden says.

The US will also impose new sanctions on Russia as a result of the annexation.

Read the full story here.