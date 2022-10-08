Reu Copyright: Reu

Some more reaction now to this morning's explosion on the only crossing between the occupied Crimean peninsula and Russia.

Crimean parliamentary speaker Vladimir Kontantinov has blamed it on “Ukrainian vandals”.

Writing on Telegram, he said: "In the 23 years that they were in charge, they did not manage to build anything worthy of attention in Crimea, but they have managed to damage the Russian bridge.

“This is the whole essence of the Kyiv regime and of the Ukrainian state. Death and destruction is the only thing they can do."

Konstantinov added that damage to the Crimean Bridge "will be promptly restored, since it is not of a serious nature".