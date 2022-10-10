BBC Copyright: BBC

The strikes in Kyiv today targeted parks and roads used by commuters to get to work, a resident of the city has said.

Speaking to BBC News, Yevhen Petrov described hearing the first explosion early this morning.

“They targeted not military, not even the civic infrastructures," he said.

"It was targeted at [a] children’s playground in the centre at Kyiv, at 8am, when a huge amount of people were just trying to reach their workplaces.

“At about 9am I was trying to reach my workplace and heard two very hard and loud explosions not very far away."

Petrov said he arrived in the centre of Kyiv to see a plume of smoke coming from one of the sites that had been hit.

He said the attack "definitely" appeared to be targeting civilians, because the location has a lot of roads connecting different parts of the city and linking important business centres and workplaces.

He added one of the parks hit was “the kind of place where, especially in the morning… people can have a walk with their dogs”.

He said the morning had felt similar to the earliest days of the invasion, but now civilians knew what to do in response.

“[The] missiles will end one day, but we will be standing as we were before,” he said.