UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says there's no risk of Western allies running out of weapons to support Ukraine.

Speaking to journalists a little earlier, he said "unlike Russia, who has already isolated itself" the West can "refurbish or indeed manufacture a new supply chain, which is what we're doing right now".

When asked how Nato would respond if Russia used nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Wallace said he wouldn't speculate but added that members of the defence alliance are meeting to ensure readiness "for whatever is thrown at us".