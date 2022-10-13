UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says there's no risk of Western allies running out of weapons to support Ukraine.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Let's take a look at the latest:
Russia has launched a series of fresh attacks on Thursday, hitting a critical infrastructure facility near Kyiv
Shelling also hit a five-storey residential building in the southern city of Mykolaiv, the city's mayor said
Oleksandr Senkevich said the city was "massively shelled" at around 01:00 local time (23:00 GMT)
Hours earlier, Ukraine's Nato-led allies announced deliveries of
advanced air defence weapons to Kyiv, after a spate of Russian missile strikes
Meanwhile, Russia's President Putin is expected to meet Turkey's President Erdogan on the sidelines of a Kazakhstan summit - with a Kremlin official saying the Turkish president is likely to officially offer to mediate peace talks
TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
West won't run out of weapons for Ukraine - UK defence secretary
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says there's no risk of Western allies running out of weapons to support Ukraine.
Speaking to journalists a little earlier, he said "unlike Russia, who has already isolated itself" the West can "refurbish or indeed manufacture a new supply chain, which is what we're doing right now".
When asked how Nato would respond if Russia used nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Wallace said he wouldn't speculate but added that members of the defence alliance are meeting to ensure readiness "for whatever is thrown at us".
Russian forces trying to form new front line - UK officials
Russian forces are likely trying to form a new front line after retreating around 12.4 miles (20km) in the north of the Kherson sector earlier this month, UK officials say.
In its daily intelligence update, the Ministry of Defence said heavy fighting is continuing along this line, particularly in the west.
It's likely the Russian occupation is preparing to evacuate some civilians from Kherson, in anticipation of fighting extending to the city, the ministry added.
The Kherson region is among four areas which Russian President Vladimir Putin declared to be part of Russia, following so-called referendums denounced as fraudulent by Kyiv and its Western allies.
Russian forces launch fresh strikes on Kyiv region
Russian forces have launched fresh attacks in the Kyiv region with Iranian-made "kamikaze drones", Ukrainian officials say.
Critical infrastructure facilities in Makariv, a small town west of Kyiv, were destroyed after the area was struck with three drones on Thursday.
"There was a overnight drones bombardment by invaders on the Makariv community," Andriy Nebytov, head of the Kyiv region police, said on Telegram.
No casualties had been reported so far, he said.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Volodymyr Zelensky's presidential office, said the attack took place by "kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure facilities".
Ukraine has reported a series of Russian strikes with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks.
Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.
In the south, six kamikaze drones were shot down overnight, according to the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces.
Turkey to raise prospect of peace talks - Kremlin official
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a regional summit in Kazakhstan later.
Officials from the Kremlin have said Erdogan will probably want to discuss peace talks over the war in Ukraine.
Erdogan has repeatedly sought to mediate between Russia and Ukraine during the war, promoting a "balanced" stance for Nato member Turkey, while opposing Western sanctions on Russia.
After the pair met in September, Erdogan said his impression was that Putin wanted to "end this [war] as soon as possible".
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Let's take a look at the latest: