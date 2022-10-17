One resident of Kyiv has told BBC News about her experience this morning, after being woken up by the sound of explosions near where they live.

Kseniia says after she and her husband were woken they fled to their corridor, as it is a safest place in their flat to shelter as there are no windows.

She explains for two hours they heard blasts and "the noise of the drones flying over our building almost constantly".

"Believe me, once you hear the sound of a rocket flying over your building or a drone flying over your building, you can tell the difference, you can feel the difference", she says.

Kseniia adds rockets sound "more like a whistle", while the kamikaze drones sound more like a massive motorcycle flying over your building.