Putin gone from trying to win to avoiding loss - political scientist
EPACopyright: EPA
Let's hear from political scientist Mark Galeotti now, who describes Russia's withdrawal from Kherson as "making sense militarily" - and claims generals have wanted to do so for weeks.
Instead, President Putin has "stubbornly held on" for fear of political embarrassment, he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
The author of Putin's Wars: From Chechnya to Ukraine, says one of the most "striking" qualities of this war has been "Putin's desire to micromanage" - despite having barely any military experience himself.
It isn't yet clear whether Kherson signals a change in that - and Putin will now let the "generals do the generaling" - or if it's simply a one-off, Galeotti says.
But what is clear, he adds, is that after eight months there's been a "major shift in Putin trying to win this war to trying not to lose it".
US estimates scale of Ukraine war fatalities
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
The most senior US general estimates that around 100,000 Russian and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or injured in the war in Ukraine.
Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, also suggested that around 40,000 civilians had died after being caught up in the conflict.
The estimates are the highest offered yet by a Western official.
But he observed that signs Kyiv was willing to re-enter talks with Moscow offered "a window" for negotiations.
In recent days, Ukraine has signalled a willingness to hold some discussions with Moscow, after President Volodymyr Zelensky dropped a demand that his opposite number, Vladimir Putin, must be removed from power before negotiations could resume.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said his country is moving "very carefully" following Russia's announcement that it plans to withdraw its troops from the southern city of Kherson.
Zelensky called for Ukrainians to be cautious, saying that their enemy did not give out gifts, and did not make "goodwill gestures".
Russia's announced pullout comes just weeks after President Putin said he was annexing Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions, none of which were wholly occupied by Russian forces.
The commander of Russia's forces in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, described the decision as difficult. He said defences would be consolidated to the east, on the other side of the Dnipro river from Kherson.
Welcome back
Welcome to our live coverage of events in Ukraine, as Russia's military orders its troops out of the southern city of Kherson, the only regional capital it captured after invading in February.
Russia's commander in Ukraine, Gen Sergei Surovikin, said it was no longer possible to keep supplying the city.
The withdrawal means Russian forces will pull out entirely from the western bank of the Dnipro river, in what is a significant blow to Russia as it faces a Ukrainian counter-offensive.
Live Reporting
Edited by Jeremy Gahagan
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter EPACopyright: EPA ReutersCopyright: Reuters EVNCopyright: EVN
Russian media: Kremlin distances Putin from Kherson
Over in Moscow, our Russia editor Steve Rosenberg has filmed a quick press preview, mopping up the Russian media's framing of the announced pullout from Kherson.
What's interesting, he notes, is the Kremlin's decision to distance President Putin from the decision - putting it all on the military men: Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Sergei Surovikin.
See that and more in Steve's clip below.
Putin gone from trying to win to avoiding loss - political scientist
Let's hear from political scientist Mark Galeotti now, who describes Russia's withdrawal from Kherson as "making sense militarily" - and claims generals have wanted to do so for weeks.
Instead, President Putin has "stubbornly held on" for fear of political embarrassment, he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
The author of Putin's Wars: From Chechnya to Ukraine, says one of the most "striking" qualities of this war has been "Putin's desire to micromanage" - despite having barely any military experience himself.
It isn't yet clear whether Kherson signals a change in that - and Putin will now let the "generals do the generaling" - or if it's simply a one-off, Galeotti says.
But what is clear, he adds, is that after eight months there's been a "major shift in Putin trying to win this war to trying not to lose it".
US estimates scale of Ukraine war fatalities
The most senior US general estimates that around 100,000 Russian and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or injured in the war in Ukraine.
Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, also suggested that around 40,000 civilians had died after being caught up in the conflict.
The estimates are the highest offered yet by a Western official.
But he observed that signs Kyiv was willing to re-enter talks with Moscow offered "a window" for negotiations.
In recent days, Ukraine has signalled a willingness to hold some discussions with Moscow, after President Volodymyr Zelensky dropped a demand that his opposite number, Vladimir Putin, must be removed from power before negotiations could resume.
Read more on the casualty figures here.
'The enemy does not give us gifts' - Zelensky
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said his country is moving "very carefully" following Russia's announcement that it plans to withdraw its troops from the southern city of Kherson.
Zelensky called for Ukrainians to be cautious, saying that their enemy did not give out gifts, and did not make "goodwill gestures".
Russia's announced pullout comes just weeks after President Putin said he was annexing Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions, none of which were wholly occupied by Russian forces.
The commander of Russia's forces in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, described the decision as difficult. He said defences would be consolidated to the east, on the other side of the Dnipro river from Kherson.
Welcome back
Welcome to our live coverage of events in Ukraine, as Russia's military orders its troops out of the southern city of Kherson, the only regional capital it captured after invading in February.
Russia's commander in Ukraine, Gen Sergei Surovikin, said it was no longer possible to keep supplying the city.
The withdrawal means Russian forces will pull out entirely from the western bank of the Dnipro river, in what is a significant blow to Russia as it faces a Ukrainian counter-offensive.