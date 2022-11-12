Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Ukrainian soldiers have been welcomed into Kherson by jubilant residents, after Russia said it had fully withdrawn from the key southern city.

Video showed locals on the streets, flying Ukraine's national flag and chanting as Kyiv's troops arrived. Some sang patriotic songs around a large camp fire well into the night.

There have also been celebrations around the country, including in Kyiv and Odesa.

The US has hailed Ukraine’s "extraordinary victory" in recapturing the city from the Russians. President Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the only regional capital that Moscow had been able to seize in this war was back under a Ukrainian flag.

Ukraine's President Volodymir Zelensky described the day as "historic", while Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said the Ukrainians are winning the battles on the ground, but that the war continues.

Russia said its 30,000 troops had been redeployed to the eastern side of the Dnipro river, along with 5,000 pieces of military hardware, weaponry and other assets.