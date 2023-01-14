UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine - Sunak

Sunak told Zelensky the UK aims to intensify support to Ukraine
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "outlined the UK's ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine" to President Volodymyr Zelensky, in the call Downing Street confirmed.
Sunak said this would include the delivery of the Challenger 2 main battle tank, as well as additional artillery systems.
No 10 said the pair also reflected recent Ukrainian victories "pushing Russian troops back and compounding their military and morale issues", as well as the "need to seize on this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support".
"The Prime Minister and President Zelensky welcomed other international commitments in this vein, including Poland's offer to provide a company of Leopard tanks", a Downing Street spokesperson added.
"The Prime Minister stressed that he and the whole UK Government would be working intensively with international partners to rapidly deliver the kind of support which will allow Ukraine to press their advantage, win this war and secure a lasting peace."
BreakingUK to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed the UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine during a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, No 10 says.
Warnings of further Russian strikes
Warnings of possible missile strikes later today have also been issued by Ukrainian authorities outside of Kyiv.
The governor of the central Cherkasy region has warned Russia could launch a massive missile strike and is urging residents to take shelter when alerted by air raid sirens.
Separately, Vitaly Kim, governor of the southern Mykolaiv region, has warned 17 Tupolev bombers have launched from Russian air bases.
These reports have not yet been confirmed by BBC News, but we will update you should any further attacks occur.
Missile attacks target key infrastructure
More now on those Russian missile strikes in Kyiv.
Journalists in the capital heard a series of blasts overnight, with some reporting the explosions even before the air raid sirens sounded.
The attacks are part of a broader campaign from the Russian military in recent months, who have been bombarding Ukrainian infrastructure since
October, causing blackouts and disruptions to central
heating and running water in freezing winter conditions.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the Dniprovskiy district and urged residents to "stay in shelters" to protect themselves.
Debris from a missile came down in the Golosiivskiy district without causing any casualties, Klitschko added, warning people to also be aware of falling fragments.
Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv
Welcome to our live coverage and thanks for joining us, as we bring you the latest developments and analysis of the war in Ukraine.
Explosions have been reported this morning, after Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and the country's second city Kharkiv.
The capital city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, has urged residents to take shelter and to watch out for falling missile debris.
Meanwhile, the governor of the Kharkiv region says emergency workers are trying to stabilise energy supplies after two missiles struck key infrastructure there, leading to power outages.
Zelenksy says decision sends 'right signal' to allies
After the call with UK PM Rishi Sunak, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter to thank him for his support during their conversation.
