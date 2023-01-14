UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine - Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "outlined the UK's ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine" to President Volodymyr Zelensky, in the call Downing Street confirmed.

Sunak said this would include the delivery of the Challenger 2 main battle tank, as well as additional artillery systems.

No 10 said the pair also reflected recent Ukrainian victories "pushing Russian troops back and compounding their military and morale issues", as well as the "need to seize on this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support".

"The Prime Minister and President Zelensky welcomed other international commitments in this vein, including Poland's offer to provide a company of Leopard tanks", a Downing Street spokesperson added.

"The Prime Minister stressed that he and the whole UK Government would be working intensively with international partners to rapidly deliver the kind of support which will allow Ukraine to press their advantage, win this war and secure a lasting peace."