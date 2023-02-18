The annual talks were set up in the 1960s as an opportunity for German officials to meet their allies in the US and other members of the Nato military alliance.
It is not an official governmental event but is privately organised and funded by a range of sponsors.
After the end of the Cold War – the period of political tension between the US and the former Soviet Union – the organisers decided to open participation to other countries to make the conference more representative.
These days, the talks focus on issues to do with security and defence and involve a range of participants including politicians, academics and activists.
Sunak to urge allies to double down on Ukraine support
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
Thanks for joining our live coverage of day two of the Munich Security Conference.
Later, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to give a speech urging world leaders to "double down" on military support for Ukraine.
But the war is not the only topic dominating headlines as world leaders meet in Germany.
There’s speculation of a potential head-to-head between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi - amid sour relations between the two countries after the US shot down an alleged spy balloon.
Sunak is also expected to meet European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen in an effort to secure a new post-Brexit trade deal for Northern Ireland.
Next to me following events is my colleague James Harness - stay with us as we update you throughout the day.
What's been happening so far?
The three-day talks around global security started yesterday.
As expected, the war in Ukraine has been front and centre.
President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to the conference via videolink – asking for the supply of weapons to be sped up and warning that there was no alternative to victory over Russia.
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Ukraine’s allies to “intensify” their support, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on them to prepare for a long war.
Macron also said that now was not the time to open a dialogue with Russia because of its continuing aggression.
PM to remake the case for defending Ukraine
Later today, we expect to hear UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling on allies to give Ukraine "advanced, Nato-standard capabilities" - as they "double down" on military support for Kyiv.
But he will also go further and call for Nato to offer long-term security assurances against Russian aggression.
The underlying theme of the conference is an attempt by allies to remake the case for defending Ukraine.
Sunak is expected to speak at 12:00 GMT.
What is the Munich Security Conference?
