The three-day talks around global security started yesterday.

As expected, the war in Ukraine has been front and centre.

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to the conference via videolink – asking for the supply of weapons to be sped up and warning that there was no alternative to victory over Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Ukraine’s allies to “intensify” their support, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on them to prepare for a long war.

Macron also said that now was not the time to open a dialogue with Russia because of its continuing aggression.