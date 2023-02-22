China’s most senior diplomat and Russia’s security chief have met in Moscow.
The official readout says they were promoting “peace and stability” - yet their talks come almost a year after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Wang Yi and Nikolai Patrushev say they “opposed the introduction of a cold war mentality”, yet Beijing has been accused of already sending dual use technology to support Russia’s war effort.
As the two spoke Washington has been trying to apply more pressure on Russia to stop the war with fresh sanctions.
To this, they replied that China and Russia “oppose all forms of unilateral bullying”.
Wang Yi will also meet Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and could sit down with President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin told me “there’s a lot to talk about”.
Finally, there has been considerable speculation here in Beijing that plans are under way for China’s leader Xi Jinping to visit Russia in the coming months.
What can we expect today?
Here’s a flavour what we’re expecting.
Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is hosting China's top diplomat Wang Yi
in Moscow this morning – as China continues to try and walk a diplomatic tightrope over
the war
President Joe Biden of
the US is meeting leaders from the “Bucharest Nine” – a grouping of
Eastern European nations in the Nato military alliance
We expect a press
conference from Biden and his counterparts from Poland, Slovakia and other
nations – although the timings are to be confirmed
The EU will also meet in
Brussels later to discuss a new batch of sanctions against Russia
Thousands of people are
expected to join Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a concert at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium
Schools in Ukraine have
been ordered to conduct classes remotely from today until Friday due to
the risk of Russian missile strikes to coincide with the anniversary of
the invasion
A day of contrasting narratives
Yesterday, we heard US President Joe Biden give a defiant speech to cheering crowds in Poland - but not before Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his own state-of-the-nation address.
In a bitter speech, Putin repeated a variety of baseless claims to support the 24 February 2022 invasion of Ukraine - though he also pointed out, truthfully, that the Russian economy was faring better than had been predicted.
He went on to announce that Russia would suspend its participation in a nuclear weapons treaty, which was agreed with the US in 2010 in the hope of averting any nuclear war. This has been set in motion with a bill in the lower house of parliament, though the Russian Foreign Ministry has said the pull-back “may be reversible”.
Biden gave his speech later in the day, disputing Putin’s assertion that the West had been planning to attack Russia - and saying Moscow would “never” triumph in Ukraine.
Live Reporting
Edited by Sarah Fowler
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is hosting China's top diplomat Wang Yi
in Moscow this morning – as China continues to try and walk a diplomatic tightrope over
the war
-
President Joe Biden of
the US is meeting leaders from the “Bucharest Nine” – a grouping of
Eastern European nations in the Nato military alliance
-
We expect a press
conference from Biden and his counterparts from Poland, Slovakia and other
nations – although the timings are to be confirmed
-
The EU will also meet in
Brussels later to discuss a new batch of sanctions against Russia
-
Thousands of people are
expected to join Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a concert at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium
-
Schools in Ukraine have
been ordered to conduct classes remotely from today until Friday due to
the risk of Russian missile strikes to coincide with the anniversary of
the invasion
China and Russia 'oppose unilateral bullying'
Stephen McDonell
China correspondent
China’s most senior diplomat and Russia’s security chief have met in Moscow.
The official readout says they were promoting “peace and stability” - yet their talks come almost a year after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Wang Yi and Nikolai Patrushev say they “opposed the introduction of a cold war mentality”, yet Beijing has been accused of already sending dual use technology to support Russia’s war effort.
As the two spoke Washington has been trying to apply more pressure on Russia to stop the war with fresh sanctions.
To this, they replied that China and Russia “oppose all forms of unilateral bullying”.
Wang Yi will also meet Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and could sit down with President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin told me “there’s a lot to talk about”.
Finally, there has been considerable speculation here in Beijing that plans are under way for China’s leader Xi Jinping to visit Russia in the coming months.
What can we expect today?
Here’s a flavour what we’re expecting.
A day of contrasting narratives
Yesterday, we heard US President Joe Biden give a defiant speech to cheering crowds in Poland - but not before Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his own state-of-the-nation address.
In a bitter speech, Putin repeated a variety of baseless claims to support the 24 February 2022 invasion of Ukraine - though he also pointed out, truthfully, that the Russian economy was faring better than had been predicted.
He went on to announce that Russia would suspend its participation in a nuclear weapons treaty, which was agreed with the US in 2010 in the hope of averting any nuclear war. This has been set in motion with a bill in the lower house of parliament, though the Russian Foreign Ministry has said the pull-back “may be reversible”.
Biden gave his speech later in the day, disputing Putin’s assertion that the West had been planning to attack Russia - and saying Moscow would “never” triumph in Ukraine.
You can read more here.
Good morning and welcome
Sarah Fowler
Live reporter
Thanks for joining us again on a momentous week for Ukraine – with the Russian invasion now approaching a year old.
Yesterday, we heard duelling speeches from leaders of Russia and the United States – giving opposing views of who was to blame for the war in Ukraine, and which way the conflict would go.
Today, US President Joe Biden will wrap up his tour of Poland by meeting leaders from Nato's eastern flank.
We expect more developments from Russia, too, where the foreign minister is hosting China's top diplomat. Can Beijing continue to walk a diplomatic tightrope over the war?
With me are Thomas Mackintosh and Emily McGarvey. We’re primed to bring you the headlines as they arrive today, and continuing fallout from all of yesterday’s rhetoric.